How much melatonin should one take as sleeping aid? Maryland doctor explains, shares how the supplement works

The importance of quality sleep in maintaining mental and physical health cannot be overstated. However, with our lifestyles getting ever busier, the sleep schedule is getting messed up for more and more people.

Melatonin is a hormone that tells the body when it is time to sleep, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

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As a result, many people turn to medications and supplements to help them fulfil their daily sleep requirement. One of the most common sleeping aid supplements is melatonin. However, it is important to remember that any supplement should be taken in the right quantity.

Taking to Instagram on June 1, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared how much melatonin one should consume if needed, and how the supplement actually works.

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{{^usCountry}} Recommended dosage of melatonin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recommended dosage of melatonin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Melatonin is a supplement that is used by many people experiencing insomnia or jet lag, which helps them sleep better. “While the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has not officially approved it, the American Academy of Family Physicians recommends it as a first-choice sleep aid,” noted Dr Sood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Melatonin is a supplement that is used by many people experiencing insomnia or jet lag, which helps them sleep better. “While the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has not officially approved it, the American Academy of Family Physicians recommends it as a first-choice sleep aid,” noted Dr Sood. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the doctor, the most effective dose of melatonin is 1 milligram or less. “It usually starts working within 20 to 40 minutes, peaking after about 1 hour.”

Some people, depending on their age, body weight and sensitivity to the drug, may need higher doses. And according to Healthline, it is technically possible to overdose on melatonin. Symptoms of the overdose include the following:

Persistent nausea

Unexplained dizziness

Headaches

Irritability

Anxiety

Diarrhea

Sudden joint pain

How does melatonin help sleep?

To understand how melatonin helps one fall asleep, it is important to know how it works. Otherwise, one may take the supplement and still continue to struggle with falling asleep.

“Melatonin is a hormone that tells your body when it's time to sleep,” stated Dr Sood. “As it gets dark, your body naturally produces melatonin, making you feel tired.” The supplement works the same way.

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However, too much light from phones or television screens can actually lower melatonin levels in the body, making it harder to fall asleep.

“For the best results, it's best to avoid using your phone or watching television before bedtime and keeping your room cool and dark,” shared the doctor. “If melatonin has not been working for you, talk to your doctor about other options.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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