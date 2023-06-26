Proteins are often called the building blocks of the body and getting enough protein in your diet is important for everyone, especially athletes. Athletes need more protein in their diet to support muscle growth and repair, energy production and immune function. How much protein does a man need to build an athletic or fit body? (Photo by Sergio Carpintero on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Dwivedi, Dietitian and Nutritionist at OZiva, shared, “When athletes engage in intense physical activity, they cause small tears in their muscle fibers and protein is needed to repair and rebuild these damaged tissues. The amount of protein an athlete needs will depend on several factors, including their body weight, training intensity and goals. The amount of protein needed by female athletes and male athletes is generally similar, with both needing 1.2-2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. However, it's important to note that women typically have lower muscle mass than men and therefore may require slightly less protein to support muscle growth and repair.”

She suggested, “Endurance athletes (men) may require slightly less protein, at around 1.2-1.4 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, while strength and power athletes may require more, at around 1.6-2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. It's important to note that consuming excessive amounts of protein beyond what is needed for optimal muscle growth and repair does not provide any additional benefits and may even have negative effects on health, such as kidney damage and dehydration. Athletes should aim to get their protein from a variety of sources, including protein-rich foods as they are an excellent source of nutrition and are generally lower in saturated fat and higher in fibre which can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. For e.g. beans, lentils, nuts, seeds and whole grains, providing a wide variety of nutrients and flavours.”

Highlighting that there are other numerous sources of protein available however, clean and certified proteins are an excellent source of nutrition for a variety of reasons, Shikha Dwivedi said, “Men can go for certified clean protein powders as they are easy, convenient, and readily available to help meet an individual’s daily protein requirements without any hassle. As every athletic man has unique goals, physiology, and preferences, they must choose the suitable protein powder that suits their body type, workout regime and provides various benefits such as muscle building, growth & repair, weight management, increased stamina & energy, improved metabolism, hair & skin health. These kind of protein powders not just offer solely whey protein, but also have multivitamins and multiminerals such as Vitamins A, D, E, C, and B-Complex, Iron, Zinc and blends of ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Musli for increasing vitality and boosting endurance.”

Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director of Gaia, echoed, “Protein is essential for everyone but athletes in particular. The macronutrient helps grow and repair muscles after a strenuous run or workout, making you feel fuller for longer. Depending on variables including body weight, body composition, fitness objectives, and intensity of physical activity, the amount of protein needed to develop an athletic/fit physique can change. Men who regularly exercise are advised to strive for a daily protein intake of between 1.2 and 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight.”

She explained, “For instance, a 180-pound (81.6 kg) male who exercises frequently may aim for a daily protein consumption of 98 to 163 grams. It's crucial to remember that eating more protein than necessary won't result in stronger muscles, and taking too much protein might harm your health. However, focusing on spreading your protein intake over the day is more important than the total amount consumed. To get the best effects, combining protein with a healthy diet and frequent exercise is crucial. Furthermore, based on unique demands and objectives, consulting a licensed healthcare expert or experienced sports nutritionist can assist in determining the right protein consumption.”

Dr Diti Makhija, Director at QMS MAS, elaborated, “Nutrition is a very essential part of sports performance of athletes, especially protein requirement. As the duration of the exercise increases, proteins are extremely essential to maintain your blood glucose level. One gram of protein provides four kilocalories of energy. Athletes involved in resistance training such as weightlifting, power lifters, bodybuilders , football players, and wrestlers need increased muscular strength that comes from protein. Athletes involved in strength and speed athletes need to consume 1.2- 2.0g/kg of body weight of protein per day. Athlete’s involved in High intensity, long duration aerobic endurance training activities need 1.2-1.4 g/kg body weight of protein per day.”

Foods rich in protein –

Milk,

Soya – richest source of protein – 35% of protein,

Eggs,

Chicken,

Poultry,

Lentils,

Walnut,

Groundnuts,

Almonds