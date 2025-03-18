How old are you? Study shows how your actual age differs from the number of candles on your birthday cake

Are you as old as you look like, or what your birth certificate says? Well, maybe not, states a new study led by Dr Qiuyi Wang and Dr Zi Wang, Osaka University. The researchers have developed a model to determine the actual age of a person based on a steroid hormone in the bloodstream. However, here’s what is surprising – the actual age stated by the steroid hormones in the blood can be different from the number of years we have lived. Also read | Want to slow down ageing? Study says this simple habit for just 1 hour a week can reverse your biological clock Scientists, since a long time, suspected the disparity between the number of years lived, and the way the body ages. (Shutterstock)

Findings of the study:

The study, published in Science Advances, used artificial intelligence to analyse the blood samples and understand the actual age of the body. Scientists, since a long time, suspected the disparity between the number of years lived, and the way the body ages. They also observed how people age in different ways, making it easier for them to spot age-related ailments and decide the treatment protocols.

The study was conducted on 148 people between ages 20 and 73. Five drops of blood samples were collected from the participants and 22 different steroid hormones in each sample were measured. an advanced technique called liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry was used in determining the steroid hormones in the blood samples. Gender-based differences in the hormone patterns were also observed.

Stress can age the body faster.(Shutterstock)

Is stress aging you?

Dr. Qiuyi Wang, co-first author of the study, in a statement, said, “Our bodies rely on hormones to maintain homeostasis, so we thought, why not use these as key indicators of aging?” the study researchers identified how cortisol, the stress hormone can play a significant role in making the body age faster. Hence, the study authors confirmed that stress can indeed make us age.

Professor Toshifumi Takao, a corresponding author and an expert in analytical chemistry and mass spectrometry said, ""Stress is often discussed in general terms, but our findings provide concrete evidence that it has a measurable impact on biological aging."

