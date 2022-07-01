How therapists keep their mental health in check

National Doctors’ Day, observed today, perhaps holds more importance now than ever before. The Covid-19 crisis continues to take a toll on the physical and mental health of people across the world — and our doctors are no exception. Yet, they stand firm as a rock, dealing with the challenges on a daily basis. This year, we speak to mental health experts on how they manage to take care of themselves.

From depression, failing marriages, parenting to unhealed trauma, a therapist has to deal with all kinds of cases. “A person who fixes others, needs someone to fix them, too. It’s important for our community to focus on our health and consider therapy. I take care of myself by practising self-relaxation techniques and taking some time off on my weekends,” says Shazeen Hafiz Bandeali, psychologist and co-founder at Menté Casa, Nagpur.

For Dr Ishina Choudhary, counselling psychologist and founder of Insight Alchemy, her family is like her therapist, with whom she can share all her thoughts and feelings. “I also feed positive data to my mind by reading, writing, listening, and speaking things that make me happy. I meditate daily, which keeps me balanced,” she says.

Dr Samir Parikh, director, mental health and behavioural sciences, Fortis Healthcare, shares that mental health experts are often going through their own personal and professional struggles, so it’s important for them to not let their work further impact their well-being. “One way in which I’m able to help my patients without getting affected is by remaining unbiased yet empathetic,” he says, adding, “Today, we have one to two mental health experts for around one lakh population in India. We need to bridge this huge gap.”

