How to balance both protein and fibre needs in your diet? Expert shares the common ground

So much of the dietary priority is on protein intake that other essentials are getting eclipsed. A diet is meant to be balanced, equally covering all macro and micronutrients, as every dietary component has a part to play in supporting your health.ALSO READ: Should fibre-fortified snacks be considered as ‘fake fibre’? UK surgeon explains

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Dr Umesh Wadhavani, a diet and wellness coach whose expertise lies in nutrition science, offered insights on the problem of a high-protein, low-fibre diet and what happens if you eat less fibre.

Is a high-protein, low-fibre diet a problem?

Rajma contains both fibre and protein.

The expert agreed that this is particularly relevant today. Many are keen on proteinmaxxing whilst disregarding other requirements like fibre. Dr Wadhavani shared one scenario, which is quite relevant now: “Imagine someone has eggs and a protein shake for breakfast, chicken and curd for lunch, a protein bar in the evening and paneer for dinner. They may be getting enough protein. But where are the vegetables? The fruits? The dal, chana and rajma?”

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{{^usCountry}} He put things into perspective by reminding increasing protein components in your diet does not mean removing the rest. “You don't have to choose between protein and fibre," he added. The advice is that you need to find common ground and select foods that give you both protein and fibre. Dr Wadhavani named dal, chana, rajma, soy, peas, nuts, seeds and whole grains. These foods provide both fibre and protein. This way, your meals won't solely be high-protein, but will also take care of fibre needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He put things into perspective by reminding increasing protein components in your diet does not mean removing the rest. “You don't have to choose between protein and fibre," he added. The advice is that you need to find common ground and select foods that give you both protein and fibre. Dr Wadhavani named dal, chana, rajma, soy, peas, nuts, seeds and whole grains. These foods provide both fibre and protein. This way, your meals won't solely be high-protein, but will also take care of fibre needs. {{/usCountry}}

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Settling the doubts further on the protein-fibre debate, he noted, “Your regular Indian diet already gives you plenty of ways to add fibre. Include fruits and vegetables. Keep your dals and legumes. Include whole grains, nuts and seeds.”

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This means you don't need to go the extra mile to adopt some other type of diet, when the Indian diet itself caters to the twin requirement of protein and fibre.

How much fibre do you need?

There's a daily protein intake amount that fitness enthusiasts follow diligently. But what about fibre? The expert recommended, “For an adult, around 25–40 grams of fibre per day is a reasonable amount to aim for.”

But if your current diet has very little fibre, don't suddenly start eating 40 grams from tomorrow. It is better to increase gradually. He emphasised that it is better if you give your body time to adjust.

Don't expect immediate results as the effects of a healthy diet with adequate fibre are more gradual. He said, “This is important: fibre is not something you ‘fix’ for a week or a month. It needs to become part of your regular lifestyle.”

What happens if you eat less fibre?

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As per Dr Wadhavani, constipation is one of the most common problems faced, but even beyond that, you face issues related to digestion, and in general your gut would feel compromised. When you are constipated, this means you are eating fewer fruits, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

Why is fibre important?

There are multiple benefits of eating an adequate diet. Here are a few the expert listed:

Good for gut health: The intestine contains a large number of bacteria, and these bacteria need food too. Certain types of fibre provide that food and help to maintain a healthy balance in the gut.

The intestine contains a large number of bacteria, and these bacteria need food too. Certain types of fibre provide that food and help to maintain a healthy balance in the gut. Better cholesterol and blood sugar management: Soluble fibre can also help with cholesterol and blood sugar management, which makes adequate fibre intake important for heart and metabolic health.

Soluble fibre can also help with cholesterol and blood sugar management, which makes adequate fibre intake important for heart and metabolic health. Improved satiety: Fibre-rich foods can help you stay fuller for longer.

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In the end, as parting advice, the expert shared an example to illustrate how it aids in controlling cravings: “Where fibre can help is in making that calorie deficit easier to maintain. For example, if you eat rice by itself, you may feel hungry again after some time. Add a portion of stir-fried vegetables to the same meal, and you may stay full for much longer.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.