How to eat winter favourite mooli without gas and bloating? Nutritionist shares 5 ways to eat radish

Some vegetables are staples in winter. Mooli or radish is one. From salads to parathas, this crunchy root veggie is widely used in Indian homes. It is loved not only for its taste, but also for its nutritional benefits. However, some people may hesitate to add radish to their meals because it can be spicy and may cause digestive issues, including gas and bloating. This does not mean you need to eliminate radish from your diet. A nutritionist says using specific food hacks can reduce the side effects of eating mooli in winter. Radishes are low in calories and rich in nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and vitamins.(Freepik)

What are the benefits of radish?

Radish is low in calories but high in antioxidants, vitamin C, fibre, and important nutrients. A study in Human Nutrition & Metabolism shows that these nutrients can help lower diabetes risk by managing blood sugar levels. "They also help keep you hydrated because of their high water content, aid digestion, and support heart health by reducing blood pressure", Nutritionist Kavita Devgan tells Health Shots. Radish can genuinely make a positive difference to your diet.

What is the best type of radish?

To enjoy radish without any issues, pick the right variety. There are many types of radish; some are spicier than others. "For example, red radish has a strong flavour that some people may not like. White radish is milder and has higher water content, making it easier to digest," says the nutritionist. Choosing a milder type can help prevent gas and bloating while still providing nutritional benefits.

How to prep radish?

How you prepare radish can really affect your digestion. To reduce gas, try cooking it lightly. "Steaming or sautéing mooli softens its fibres and changes its sharp taste to a sweet, earthy flavour", says the expert. This cooking method helps break down the complex carbohydrates that can cause gas.

You can pickle or ferment mooli (radish) for a tangy flavour. This process also adds probiotics, which support digestion and gut health. "To make quick-pickled radish, slice mooli thinly and marinate it in apple cider vinegar, salt, and sugar", says Devgan. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes before serving so the flavours blend.

Is mooli good for digestion?

Radish can support digestion. Mix mooli with other ingredients that support digestion, such as ginger or lemon. Ginger can help reduce bloating due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

When making a mooli salad, add fresh ginger slices or a bit of lemon juice. "This will not only enhance the flavour but also improve your digestive health", suggests the expert. Serve radish with foods that contain probiotics, such as yoghurt or kefir. The beneficial bacteria in these foods can help maintain gut health and reduce digestive issues associated with radish.

What's the best way to eat radish?

To enjoy radish without discomfort, manage your portions. Eating too much of even healthy foods can upset your stomach. "Start with small amounts of mooli and pay attention to how your body reacts. Once you know how much you can handle, you can gradually increase your intake," suggests the expert. This way, you can enjoy the taste and health benefits without stressing your digestive system.

What are some unique ways to use radishes?

Here are some delicious ways to enjoy mooli this winter:

Mooli and ginger soup: Dice the mooli and mix it with ginger, garlic, and vegetable broth. Simmer everything until it's tender. Then blend it into a warm, gentle-on-the-stomach soup. Radish salad: Mix thinly sliced mooli with cucumbers and carrots. Dress the mixture with olive oil, lemon juice, and honey. Top with a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a nutritious crunch. Stuffed parathas: Grate mooli and mix it with spices. Stuff this mixture into whole-wheat flatbreads. Cook the flatbreads in a skillet for a warm and tasty meal. Roasted mooli: Cut the mooli into cubes. Toss the cubes with olive oil, garlic, and your favourite herbs. Roast them until they turn golden. Roasting mutes the flavour, which can appeal to even those who usually dislike radishes. Mooli smoothies: If you want to try something new, add a small piece of peeled radish to your morning smoothie. Blend it with leafy greens, fruits, and a splash of nut milk. This will provide a refreshing, nutrient-dense drink.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)