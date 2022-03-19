How to perfect your Malasana? Here’s a few tips

Yoga is extremely beneficial to the health. It is often seen that in case of deep squatting yoga asanas, Malasana is used to perfect the asdana pose. Sitting yoga asanas helps in strengthening the hips, knees, ankles and the muscles of the groin. However, to perform the same, Malasana forms one of the most basic routines that is incorporated in the asanas. But often, Malasana is not perfect when we try to perform it. As Malasana involves deep squatting and positioning the body on just the knees and the feet, it takes a lot of practice to ace it. It is observed that knees don't spread properly or the ankles come off the ground, which hinders the yoga asana. So how do we know that we have aced the perfect Malasana?

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's trainer Anshuka Parwani busts a yoga myth on flexibility

Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared an informative video on her Instagram profile where she focused on the tips that are to be followed to ace the perfect Malasana. Anshuka, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ananya Panday, demonstrated how to perform Malasana on a yoga mat. In the beginning of the video, she can be seen standing with her legs apart and her hands folded. Then she can be seen sitting on her knees, with her knees parted as much as possible. She further added that it should be noted that the ankles stay on the floor. In case of the ankles coming off the ground, we can also perform the asana against a wall to get the support.

Speaking of the benefits of Malasana, Anshuka wrote that it helps in opening up of the hip muscles. It also provides several benefits to the lower back and the digestive system of the body. Malasana is super beneficial to women – it helps in strengthening the pelvic muscles, improving a women’s body for a normal delivery and also helps in managing PCOS.

