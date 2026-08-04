During the rainy season, digestive problems accompanied by symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea and fever become more common. These health complaints are not coincidental.

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Dr Pavan Dhoble, consultant in gastroenterology at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, explained that they are linked to increased humidity and a higher risk of food and water contamination. Let's understand which common monsoon mistakes can make people more vulnerable to seasonal illnesses.

What are the common mistakes people make during monsoon that increase the risk of seasonal diseases?

During monsoon season, some food and water habits, which may appear harmless and trivial, may actually increase risks of seasonal diseases.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Dhoble identified the common mistakes: “Eating roadside or unhygienic or uncovered food, drinking untreated or unpurified water, consuming unwashed fruits and vegetables, storing leftovers incorrectly for long hours or leaving cooked food at room temperature are common mistakes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Dhoble identified the common mistakes: “Eating roadside or unhygienic or uncovered food, drinking untreated or unpurified water, consuming unwashed fruits and vegetables, storing leftovers incorrectly for long hours or leaving cooked food at room temperature are common mistakes.” {{/usCountry}}

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The gastroentrologist further stated that the increased humidity during the monsoon accelerates bacterial growth, making people more susceptible to gastroenteritis, typhoid, cholera, food poisoning, and hepatitis A and E. He also cautioned that symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and nausea should not be ignored. Maintaining proper food and water hygiene is therefore essential to prevent these infections.

How to keep your digestive system healthy during the rainy season?

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Ginger has high anti-inflammatory properties. Add this immunity-supporting food to your diet.

The gastroentrologist shared these tips:

Drink safe water: Consume only boiled or purified water to reduce the risk of waterborne infections. Choose freshly cooked meals: Prefer fresh homemade cooked meals. Store leftovers properly: Refrigerate leftovers within two hours in airtight containers. Maintain hand hygiene: Wash your hands thoroughly before cooking and eating. Avoid unhygienic outside food: Stay away from roadside food or meals prepared and stored in unhygienic conditions. Be cautious with raw foods: Avoid raw vegetables, salads and seafood from unreliable sources, as they may be contaminated. Include probiotic-rich foods: Add probiotic-rich foods like curd, yoghurt, and buttermilk to your diet to support digestion and gut health. Add immunity-supporting ingredients: Include ginger, garlic, citrus fruits and turmeric in your meals to support digestion and immunity.

When should you see a doctor?

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Next, Dr Dhoble advised seeing a medical health expert if you are experiencing persistent diarrhoea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, or high fever. Ensure you get timely medical attention to avoid complications like dehydration and severe infections. So, while some digestive problems may be mild and subside after rest and hydration, some linger, suggesting it is more than a regular problem.

More about the expert: Dr Pavan Dhoble has over 10 years of experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.