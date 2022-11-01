Hrithik Roshan's fitness trainer shares health tips for those planning a body transformation like the actor

Celebrity fitness trainers often get asked about how the training is different so, for the uninitiated, celebrity fitness is goal-oriented, which means a specific kind of transformation is required in a specific time frame. Actors don’t get years to prepare for the role - the time period is usually weeks, which implies that they only get that specific time period to prepare their body and mind for the upcoming role but apart from that, it’s all the same.

Assuring the same in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hrithik Roshan's fitness trainer and Co-Founder of Kris Gethin Gyms, Kris Gethin revealed, “Clean eating, regular and intense exercising, sleeping early, meditation, hydration, never cheating, and understanding your physique - all the basics are the same but I do understand that transformation of any kind is complex, be it mental, physical or spiritual.”

Bringing his experience of 20+ years, he laid out a few basic principles that one needs to keep in mind to get the physique of their dreams, given that they are consistent and persistent in their approach. Planning a body transformation like Hrithik Roshan? Here's what you need to keep in mind, as per his fitness trainer:

1: Keyword has to be discipline

In order to see an actual change, you need to be disciplined about your workout, meals, sleep times and weekends. I firmly believe that health fitness has a lot to do with discipline rather than motivation. Motivation relates to emotions and can change according to variables and moods. However, when it comes to transformation, you need to be mindful and avoid loose ends as much as possible. You should workout, eat meals and sleep at the same time - every single day, 7 days per week in order to make your body adapt to your regime, only then you will be able to see the real impact.

2: Be intuitive to your body

Hrithik Roshan has one of the most desirable physiques in the Bollywood industry, part of that is because he listens to his body. For instance, if he is feeling stiff or an old injury is hampering him, he knows that we may have to avoid heavy weights and instead target machines going for higher reps and higher intensity. However, that intuitiveness comes with time. You will not understand your body as much in the first few months of working out, but, with time, you will understand it better. So, listen to your body as much as you can & try to understand the signals it is trying to give.

3: Do not get swayed by influencers

Even though today’s generation is inquisitive about fitness and performing better, but, at the same time, it is concerning as the younger generation is very impressionable. They get inspired by ‘Instagram-able body’ and they get impatient if they do not see immediate results. It is important to remember that transformation is a journey - a gradual and rigorous practice. Hence, expectation setting from the get-go is critical.

4: Be comfortable with the uncomfortable

Push yourself out of your comfort zone. This will help you in training your brain to be more flexible and disciplined. So, for example, having a cold shower, especially at times when you feel like having a warm shower. The point is to do things that push your limits. Another example would be to never hit the snooze button. If you hit the snooze button, you are training the neural pathways in your brain to procrastinate, which is going to be a roadblock in your transformation journey.

5: Take care of the basics

There is a prevalent misconception that to get the ‘dreamable physique’ you need to bring down the number of meals you consume. To sustain yourself on the transformation journey, you need to educate yourself on the right process - eat clean carbohydrates, include proteins in every meal and drink a substantial amount of water. You also need to ensure that you give your body proper rest. Prioritising your sleep will help you reduce cortisol levels, which in turn will help you burn fat and build muscle. So, ensure that your basics are in place before you move to intense high-level training.

Kris Gethin concluded, “Patience and consistency are the two things that help you achieve the physique of your dreams. So, keep the right mindset, practice mindfulness and ensure that you are following the right process. It doesn't matter if I am training Hrithik, a businessman or pro athlete, we all have our own struggles to navigate but the consistency of application that is needed is the same - it just comes down to how bad you want it.”