HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage anxiety and stress

In an era where health information is often overwhelming and contradictory, HT Lifestyle has launched its newest reader-centric initiative: HT Health Talk. Every week, we invite HT readers to share their most pressing medical concerns regarding a specific health issue. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine in summer

Dr Mathur highlights mental health strategies, including sleep management, exercise, and nutrition. (Freepik)

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We then take those 'burning questions' directly to the country’s leading medical specialists to provide you with clarity, comfort, and clinically-backed solutions.

This week, we dive into mental health. With almost 10 years of experience, Dr Rahul Mathur, department of internal medicine at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, breaks down the most frequent queries. Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru doctor reveals best diet and science-backed habits to reverse fatty liver

1. Can anxiety and stress lead to long-term mental health issues if left untreated?

Yes. Persistent stress and anxiety can rewire the brain’s stress response system and lead to chronic conditions like generalised anxiety disorder, depression, sleep disorders, and even cognitive decline. Long-term, it also affects physical health, raising risks of hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. Early recognition and management are crucial.

2. What’s the simplest and best way to establish a consistent sleep schedule?

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{{^usCountry}} The key is treating your sleep like a non-negotiable habit rather than a flexible choice. Dr Mathur suggests sticking to the same wake-up time every day, ditching electronics an hour before bed, and catching some morning sun to reset your internal clock. Additionally, cutting off caffeine by 2 pm can prevent late-night restlessness. 3. What are some effective relaxation techniques for managing stress and anxiety? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The key is treating your sleep like a non-negotiable habit rather than a flexible choice. Dr Mathur suggests sticking to the same wake-up time every day, ditching electronics an hour before bed, and catching some morning sun to reset your internal clock. Additionally, cutting off caffeine by 2 pm can prevent late-night restlessness. 3. What are some effective relaxation techniques for managing stress and anxiety? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You don't need a complex routine; you need consistency. Dr Mathur recommends rhythmic breathing patterns (like the 4-7-8 method), daily meditation, or simply taking a walk outdoors. These activities help physically lower your cortisol levels and ground your nervous system. 4. How can I differentiate between normal stress and anxiety that needs professional help? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You don't need a complex routine; you need consistency. Dr Mathur recommends rhythmic breathing patterns (like the 4-7-8 method), daily meditation, or simply taking a walk outdoors. These activities help physically lower your cortisol levels and ground your nervous system. 4. How can I differentiate between normal stress and anxiety that needs professional help? {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Mathur, normal stress usually has a clear cause and fades once the situation is resolved. However, if your feelings are constant without an obvious trigger, or if they start causing physical symptoms like a racing heart and interfering with your ability to work or eat, it is time to consult a professional.

5. What's the role of exercise in managing anxiety, stress, and mental health?

Think of physical activity as a natural mood stabiliser. By exercising, you trigger the release of ‘feel-good’ chemicals while flushing out stress hormones. Even a consistent habit of brisk walking for a half-hour most days can drastically elevate your mental well-being and sleep quality.

To stay asleep, Dr Mathur recommends creating a 'sleep sanctuary' that is cool and dark. (Unsplash)

6. Can changing my diet really impact my mental health and anxiety levels?

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There is a direct link between your gut health and your brain. Dr Mathur notes that lacking essential nutrients like vitamin D or omega-3s can tank your mood, while a diet heavy in processed junk can fuel internal inflammation and heighten feelings of anxiety.

7. How can I support a loved one struggling with anxiety or mental health issues?

The most effective support is often a quiet presence rather than unsolicited advice. Dr Mathur advises against dismissive phrases like 'just relax'. Instead, focus on listening without judgment, being patient with their journey, and gently helping them find professional resources if the situation escalates.

8. Doctors keep mentioning stress management. What exactly is it?

Stress management isn't about deleting stress from your life — which is impossible — but about changing how you react to it. It involves a combination of practical life skills, like time management and healthy habits, aimed at building your internal resilience so you can handle life's challenges without breaking.

9. How to prevent waking up in the middle of the night because of stress?

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To stay asleep, Dr Mathur recommends creating a 'sleep sanctuary' that is cool and dark, and using a journal to write down nagging thoughts before bed. If you do wake up, resist the urge to check your phone, as the blue light will wake your brain further; stay in the dark and focus on deep breathing instead.

10. What are some foods that reduce stress, and foods that can increase stress?

For a calmer mind, reach for ‘brain foods’ like berries, nuts, leafy greens, and yoghurt. Conversely, Dr Mathur suggests limiting sugar, alcohol, and excessive caffeine, as these can spike your heart rate and mimic or worsen the physical sensations of anxiety.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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