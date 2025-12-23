Hyderabad oncologist shares 6 habits that people in their 20s need to stop to reduce long-term cancer risk

Your 20s often feel like a decade of limitless energy and second chances - but every habit you build now quietly adds up. Cancer doesn’t develop overnight; it takes shape over years through everyday choices, from how you eat and sleep to how much you move and what you expose your body to. While the effects may not be visible right away, your cells are constantly recording these behaviours, influencing how you age and your long-term risk of disease. Try out Dr Raghuram's recommendations for long term health.(Unsplash)

Dr Saadvik Raghuram, Head of the Department of Medical Oncology at Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, with eight years of clinical experience, has outlined six everyday habits young adults should stop to significantly lower their long-term risk of developing cancer. In an Instagram video shared on December 2, the oncologist explains that while your 20s may feel invincible, your cells remember everything you do - meaning the habits you form in this decade can shape your long-term disease risk, including the likelihood of developing cancer later in life.

Smoking and vaping

Dr Raghuram highlights the critical importance of quitting smoking - and even vaping - emphasising that e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative. He warns that vapes contain toxic, carcinogenic chemicals that can damage cells and trigger cancer, meaning even vapers are not protected from cancer risk. He points out, “Even ‘just weekends’ increases DNA damage faster than you think.”

Sedentary lifestyle

The oncologist highlights that most people, especially the younger generation, struggle with obesity due to a sedentary lifestyle. Many people work long hours that involve sitting for eight to ten hours a day - a sedentary routine that has been linked to a higher risk of cancers, including colon and breast cancer, due to reduced physical activity. Dr Raghuram suggests, “The more frequent you move and the more you move will help cut down your cancer risk. Sitting eight to 10 hours per day raises colon and breast cancer risk. Move every 60 minutes.”

Ultra-processed foods

Dr Raghuram advises avoiding - or ideally, completely eliminating - ultra-processed foods, explaining that their high additive content combined with low fibre intake fuels chronic inflammation and disrupts gut health, ultimately increasing long-term cancer risk. He recommends, “You can replace these ultraprocessed foods with whole grains like millets and consume more fruits and vegetables, which will ultimately help in reducing cancer risk. And not only cancer, they'll also help in keeping your overall health in better shape - healthy liver and also a healthy heart.”

Chronic sleep deprivation

Many people function on chronic sleep deprivation, but consistently getting fewer than seven hours of sleep a night can severely weaken the immune system, disrupt cellular repair, and significantly increase the risk of cancer over time. The oncologist stresses, “Your circadian rhythm controls your immune surveillance. Break it long enough, and mutation repair weakens.”

Vitamin D deficiency

Dr Raghuram also highlights that vitamin D deficiency has been linked to several types of cancer, and ignoring persistently low levels can raise the risk of multiple cancers. He recommends getting tested first, correcting any deficiency under medical guidance, and then maintaining optimal vitamin D levels to support long-term health.

Medical history

Dr Raghuram stresses the importance of knowing your family’s medical history to better understand your individual cancer risk, noting that many cancers have a strong genetic component. He therefore recommends timely screening and appropriate vaccinations, where advised, to enable early detection and reduce preventable cancer risk. He points out, “One of the most common and widely used ones is the HPV vaccine, which can be given for both males and females to prevent cancers.”

