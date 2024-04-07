Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival marking the end of Ramadan, is a time of celebration, feasting and gathering with loved ones however, amidst the excitement and festivities, it is crucial not to overlook the importance of staying hydrated as proper hydration plays a significant role in maintaining overall health and well-being, especially during post-Ramadan festivities, when there may be changes in eating habits and increased physical activity. Hydration plays a vital role in supporting our body's functions, aiding digestion, regulating temperature and promoting overall health especially during Eid-ul-Fitr, when rich and flavourful dishes are savoured and proper hydration becomes even more essential to support digestion and prevent dehydration. Hydration during Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Tips for optimal water intake after a month of Ramadan fasting (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nuppur Patil, Nutritionist at Nupuur Patil Fitness, encouraged that as we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2024, let us remember the significance of hydration in maintaining our well-being during this joyous occasion as amidst the festivities and feasting, it is crucial to prioritise adequate water intake to stay hydrated and energised. To ensure optimal hydration during Eid-ul-Fitr, consider these simple tips:

1. Start your day with a glass of water to kickstart your hydration levels.

2. Throughout the day, make a conscious effort to drink water regularly, aiming for at least 8-10 glasses.

3. Balance indulgent treats with hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables, which have high water content.

4. Limit consumption of sugary and caffeinated beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration.

5. Listen to your body's signals and drink water whenever you feel thirsty, particularly in the warm weather.

Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD, Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, talked about the importance of hydration and said, “Water is essential for the proper functioning of the body, including regulating body temperature, aiding digestion, transporting nutrients, and flushing out toxins. Dehydration can lead to a range of health issues, including fatigue, headaches, dizziness, constipation, and impaired cognitive function. During Eid-ul-Fitr, fasting from dawn to sunset may lead to fluid loss and dehydration, making it crucial to replenish fluids adequately.”

She provided the following practical tips for ensuring optimal water intake during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations -

Start the day with a glass of water: Begin your day by drinking a glass of water upon waking up to kickstart hydration and rehydrate your body after the night of fasting. Break your fast with water: When breaking your fast (Iftar), start with a few sips of water before consuming other foods to replenish fluids and prevent dehydration. Drink water throughout the evening: Aim to drink water consistently throughout the evening to stay hydrated between meals and snacks. Choose water over sugary beverages: Opt for water as your primary beverage choice during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, avoiding sugary drinks that can contribute to dehydration and blood sugar spikes. Carry a water bottle: Keep a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go during Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings, ensuring easy access to hydration throughout the day. Set reminders: Use smartphone apps or set reminders to drink water at regular intervals, especially if you're busy with festivities or socialising. Monitor urine colour: Pay attention to the color of your urine as a simple indicator of hydration status. Aim for pale yellow urine, indicating adequate hydration. Hydrate after physical activity: If you engage in physical activities or outdoor events during Eid-ul-Fitr, drink water before, during and after to replenish fluids lost through sweat. Consume hydrating foods: Incorporate hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and soups into your Eid-ul-Fitr meals to boost hydration levels. Be Mindful of Hydration Needs: Individual hydration needs may vary depending on factors such as age, weight, activity level, and climate. Pay attention to your body's thirst cues and drink water whenever you feel thirsty, even if it's not during designated meal times. If you have specific medical conditions or take medications that affect hydration, consult with your clinical dietitian for personalized hydration recommendations.

Dr Rajeshwari Panda said, “Hydration is a fundamental aspect of maintaining health and well-being, especially during Eid-ul-Fitr when fasting and festive activities may impact fluid balance. By prioritising water intake, following practical tips for optimal hydration and being mindful of individual hydration needs, you can ensure a happy, healthy, and hydrated Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in 2024. Remember that staying hydrated not only supports physical health but also enhances energy levels, mood and overall enjoyment of the festivities.”

By prioritising hydration alongside the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr, we can ensure that our bodies remain nourished, energised and ready to embrace the festivities with vitality and joy. Let us toast to health and happiness as we come together to commemorate this special occasion.