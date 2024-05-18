ICMR says avoid rapid weight loss, obesity drugs; suggests how much weight loss per week is safe

Urging people to lose weight gradually, ICMR in its recently released set of guidelines recommended a balanced diet to weight loss aspirants and asked them not to lose weight rapidly or take anti-obesity drugs.



ICMR suggests incorporating fresh vegetables, whole grains, pulses and beans to maintain healthy weight and waist circumference.

In its guideline 9 titled - Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent abdominal obesity, overweight and overall obesity, ICMR discussed strategies to minimise chances of overall obesity and abdominal obesity to prevent lifestyle diseases. BMI ranging from 23 to 27.5 Kg is defined as overweight as per Asian cut-off. Over 30% of urban and 16% of rural adults are overweight.

"Weight reduction should be gradual. Weight reduction diets should not be less than 1000 kcal/day and should provide all nutrients. A reduction of half a kilogram body weight per week is considered to be safe. Approaches of rapid weight loss and use of anti-obesity drugs should be avoided," read the ICMR guidelines.

ICMR further suggested incorporating fresh vegetables, whole grains, pulses and beans to maintain healthy weight and waist circumference. Sugar, processed products and fruit juices are among the food items that must be avoided. Regular physical activity and yoga could be a good way to lose weight and maintain good health.

Here are tips to choose healthy options for weight loss as per ICMR