ICMR says avoid rapid weight loss, obesity drugs; suggests how much weight loss per week is safe
Weight reduction diets should not be less than 1000 kcal/day and should provide all nutrients, say ICMR guidelines.
Urging people to lose weight gradually, ICMR in its recently released set of guidelines recommended a balanced diet to weight loss aspirants and asked them not to lose weight rapidly or take anti-obesity drugs.
(Also read: Overheating non-stick cookware risky, say ICMR guidelines, here's how to safely use them)
In its guideline 9 titled - Adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent abdominal obesity, overweight and overall obesity, ICMR discussed strategies to minimise chances of overall obesity and abdominal obesity to prevent lifestyle diseases. BMI ranging from 23 to 27.5 Kg is defined as overweight as per Asian cut-off. Over 30% of urban and 16% of rural adults are overweight.
"Weight reduction should be gradual. Weight reduction diets should not be less than 1000 kcal/day and should provide all nutrients. A reduction of half a kilogram body weight per week is considered to be safe. Approaches of rapid weight loss and use of anti-obesity drugs should be avoided," read the ICMR guidelines.
ICMR further suggested incorporating fresh vegetables, whole grains, pulses and beans to maintain healthy weight and waist circumference. Sugar, processed products and fruit juices are among the food items that must be avoided. Regular physical activity and yoga could be a good way to lose weight and maintain good health.
Here are tips to choose healthy options for weight loss as per ICMR
- Plan balanced meals with enough vegetables: Such a meal with high fibre and nutrients will curb the urge to have more and reduce the need of extra calories.
- Take more helpings of vegetables: Low in calories and high in vitamins, minerals and fibre, they will help you lose weight efficiently.
- Practice portion control: Be mindful of portion sizes and prevent overeating.
- Snack smart: Choose nutrient-dense options such as handful of nuts, plain yoghurt, cut vegetables with spice.
- Opt for lean meat: Skinless poultry, lean cuts of meat and fish are healthier being lower in calories and saturated fats compared to fatty cuts of meat.
- Use healthy cooking methods: Grilling, baking, steaming or sauteeing require lesser oil compared to frying. This reduces the energy density of your meals.
- Limit sugary beverages: Cut down on sugary drinks like soda and fruit juices. Water, herbal tea or unsweetened beverages are better.
- Read food labels: Check food labels for information on calories, saturated fats, added sugar, and sodium. Opt for foods that have healthier ingredients.
