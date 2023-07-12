Sickle cell disease is widely prevalent in certain parts of India and while this health condition can cause a wide spectrum of symptoms, innovations in management have transformed this condition. For the uninitiated, Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a genetic condition where the red blood cells become shaped like crescents or sickles, which can cause various health complications. Impact of sickle cell disease on pregnancy and maternal health (Dominika Roseclay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Santanu Sen, Consultant, Paediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai, talked about what is the Impact of Sickle Cell Disease on Pregnancy and Maternal Health and shared, “For pregnant women with SCD, the condition adds an extra layer of complexity to the pregnancy. These mothers-to-be may experience increased pain episodes, infections, and high blood pressure. The irregular shape of the red blood cells can obstruct blood flow, potentially leading to complications such as preterm birth and low birth weight in newborns, miscarriages and even spontaneous abortions.”

She added, “SCD poses risks to the mother's health; there can be severe anaemia leading to fatigue, shortness of breath and even fetal anaemia. In addition, there is an elevated risk of blood clots and pulmonary issues, such as acute chest syndrome as well as increased incidence of strokes. Chances of preeclampsia due to high blood presseure is also very high. It is essential for pregnant women with SCD to be under the care of healthcare professionals who are knowledgeable about the condition. Through vigilant monitoring and proper management, both the mother and baby can be safeguarded during this critical period. If a patient has severe sickle cell disease, a stem cell transplant can be curative.”

According to Dr Amita Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Paediatrics Oncology and Hematology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, pregnancy can pose few challenges to patients with sickle cell disease like -

Increased Risk of Complications: Pregnant women with SCD face a higher risk of complications compared to the general population. The abnormal sickle-shaped red blood cells can obstruct blood vessels, leading to vaso-occlusive crises, which can occur during pregnancy. These crises can manifest as severe pain, organ damage, and even life-threatening conditions, such as acute chest syndrome. Furthermore, pregnant women with SCD are more susceptible to infections, anemia, and pre-eclampsia, which can complicate their pregnancies and endanger maternal and fetal well-being.

Maternal Mortality and Morbidity: Women with SCD have an increased risk of maternal mortality compared to women without the condition. The combination of pre-existing complications and the physiological changes that occur during pregnancy can exacerbate the health risks. Anemia, which is common in SCD, can worsen during pregnancy due to increased blood volume requirements. This places an additional strain on the already compromised oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood, potentially leading to maternal morbidity and mortality. Timely and appropriate medical interventions, including blood transfusions and close monitoring, are vital in mitigating these risks.

Fetal and Neonatal Complications: SCD also poses risks to the developing fetus and the neonate. Maternal complications, such as vaso-occlusive crises or pre-eclampsia, can directly affect fetal well-being. Poor placental perfusion and oxygenation can lead to intrauterine growth restriction and low birth weight. Additionally, the presence of SCD increases the chance of the fetus inheriting the disease, with implications for the child's future health. Early and accurate prenatal diagnosis, along with appropriate counseling and support, are essential in managing these potential complications.

Comprehensive Care and Management: Comprehensive care for pregnant women with SCD requires a multidisciplinary approach. This includes close collaboration between obstetricians, hematologists, genetic counselors, and other healthcare professionals. Preconception counseling and education are crucial to help women make informed decisions about pregnancy and to optimize their health before conception. Regular prenatal visits, along with specialized monitoring, can help detect and manage complications promptly. Pain management strategies, blood transfusions and hydroxyurea therapy may be utilized to minimize crises and maintain maternal well-being.

Supportive Measures and Education: Psychosocial support and patient education play a vital role in managing SCD during pregnancy. Women with SCD face physical, emotional, and social challenges, and a supportive network can help alleviate some of the burdens. Education about self-care, pain management techniques, and the importance of medication adherence can empower women to take an active role in their health. Additionally, raising awareness among healthcare providers and the general population about the unique needs of pregnant women with SCD is crucial for improving outcomes and reducing stigma.

