In the quest for clearer, supple skin!

For most of us, 20s is usually when we start exploring life - done with the firsts, including the visit to the dermatologist, dentist and the likes. Life seems pretty sorted but hold on it could be a real blow when you are past your puberty, well way beyond that but still find yourself battling with your skin. Tried every lotion, potion and serum on earth to treat the problem but still can’t get rid of adult acne. You are not alone! It’s time to get to the root of the problem. In other words, knowing what’s causing your pimples can help you clear up your skin and keep breakouts at bay.

Rajat Kandhari, dermatologist, says, ”Adult acne is more common than ever before and occurs typically post 25 years of age, typically papules and nodules around the jawline than in the T-zone of the forehead, nose and chin.”

While Dr Pankhuri BHadauria, cosmetologist feels one of the root causes of adult acne is clogged pores. Pores are the opening that surrounds each hair follicle, and are an important part of your skin because they also house your sebaceous glands. These glands secrete sebum (oil) through the pore opening, which keeps your skin soft and protected. But, if the pore gets clogged by dirt, dead skin cells, excess oil and possibly bacteria, you’ve got a recipe for a pimple.

The hormonal imbalance that results in jawline acne is thought to be caused by a relative increase in androgen levels, explains Dr Kandhari. Androgens are male hormones which can result in increased oil gland production and clogging of pores. As we get older, our estrogen levels often decline and male hormones, like testosterone and dihydrotestosterone, increase. Thus, causing an increase in oil production with the oil produced by our face becoming thicker leading to clogged pores and more acne.

And let’s face it Covid-19 stress added to the issue. Rajat adds, “During the pandemic the stress levels have risen and while stress has a validated role in acne even wearing masks have further led to occlusion and occurrence of acne.” It’s true, cortisol- stress hormone can create a favourable environment for inflammatory outbreaks.

“Face mask used to protect us in the times of pandemic gave birth to a whole new term called MASKNE,” adds Pankhuri. It’s not just the hormones, poor sleep habits, using wrong products and diet can also contribute to acne flare-ups. If you think one of those issues is the culprit, keep a log of your breakouts and talk with a dermatologist.

However in the meantime, to see clearer skin, you probably just need to make some changes and adopt these home remedies.

1. Washing your face twice

Regular cleansing, twice a day, is ideal for removing those layers of old oil and makeup. “Ensure you cleanse the face 2 times a day with a mild cleanser. The traditional Indian cleanser comprising of gram flour in water works perfectly well. Cleansing is particularly important if one has used some make up. Ensure you take out all traces of make up using a good oil before going to bed at night,” says Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist.

2. DIY face mask

You can never go wrong with some humble home made masks. It majorly detoxifies your pores, treats your breakouts and evening out pigmentation Dr Pankhuri suggests a mask with cinnamon that has antibacterial properties, green tea that has anti-inflammatory properties, apple cider vinegar with antibiotic properties and honey, a natural antiseptic to be applied twice a week for clear skin.

3. Exfoliate

“Exfoliate the skin 2 times a week. This will take off the dead skin layer and help open up the clogged glands. You can make a scrub at home with ground sugar or ground orange peel in milk. If your skin is dry, you may use honey as the base,” chips in Dr Sirisha.

4. Modifying diet

Avoid excessive sugar, desserts and sodas. Incorporate leafy greens with fruits that contain vitamin C and beta-carotene that can be helpful as these nutrients have an anti-inflammatory effect.

5. Aloe Vera and chamomile - wonder plants

To get baby-like skin, cut an aloe shoot into half, scrape the gel out with a spoon, and apply on the acne. Make this a regular ritual and say goodbye to bacterial infections and acne-causing inflammation. Alternatively, you could empty the contents of a chamomile tea bag in a blender, add water and blend into a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face and bid a good long adieu to acne!