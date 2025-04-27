Doctor shares 'India's heatwave survival guide': 4 tips to stay safe and cool

The summer season is here, and heatwave alerts are already looming in the air. During the summer season, in many parts of the country, the heat gets unbearable. Heatwave alerts are issued, and it can be extremely difficult to get on with our normal lives during this time. However, with the right precautions, we can navigate through this time to stay safe and cool. Also read | Heatwaves and their impact on heart and lungs: Doctor shares prevention tips to stay safe and healthy Dr Shriram Nene shared a survival guide on how to stay safe and cool during heatwaves. (Shutterstock)

Dr Shriram Nene keeps sharing important insights related to health on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Dr Nene is a cardiothoracic surgeon, a medical professional who performs surgeries in the heart, lungs, oesophagus and other parts of the chest. Dr Shriram Nene is also the husband of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit.

On April 26, Dr Nene shared a survival guide on how to stay safe and cool during heatwaves. “Staying cool isn’t just about comfort, it’s about your health. Dehydration, fatigue, and heat strokes are real risks. But with a few smart habits, you can enjoy the season without letting the heat get to you,” he wrote.

1. Hydration

Dr Shriram Nene recommended 3.7 litres of water for men and 2.7 litres of water for women. It is essential to keep drinking water throughout the day to keep the body hydrated. He also added that we should avoid sugary drinks and alcohol, as they can make us dehydrated.

2. Avoid sun

The goal is to avoid the sun as much as possible. Th heat is worst from 10 AM to 4 PM. We should avoid going outdoors during that time. We should also take showers when we feel drained out.

3. Dress smart

Loose, light coloured clothes are better for the summer season, as opposed to dark and tight attires. We should also use hats, sunglasses and sunblock while going outdoors.

4. Protect

"Protect the vulnerable," Dr Shriram Nene added. He shared that we must watch out for babes and elderly people who can fall sick during the extreme weather conditions.

