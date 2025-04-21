Menu Explore
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
Pregnant during a heatwave? Follow these tips to stay safe

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 21, 2025 06:01 PM IST

During heatwaves, dehydration is a common concern which can cause complications such as preterm labour in pregnant women.

As summer sets in, many places of the country will be soon facing extreme weather conditions including heatwaves. It is essential to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this time, especially for women who are pregnant. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shilpa Ghosh, senior director and unit head obstetrics and gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka said, “Pregnancy during a heatwave can be particularly challenging. As temperatures rise, so does the body’s struggle to regulate heat—something that becomes even more difficult when you're expecting. Pregnant women are more prone to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related complications, making it essential to take extra precautions during hot weather.” Also read | Heat exhaustion and heat stroke during pregnancy: Signs and symptoms, prevention tips

Pregnant women are more at risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke.(Shutterstock)
Why heat affects pregnant women more?

“During pregnancy, a woman’s body temperature naturally rises due to hormonal changes and increased blood flow. In hot and humid weather, this makes it harder for the body to cool down, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Additionally, dehydration, a common concern during heatwaves, can lead to complications like preterm labor,” said Dr. Shilpa Ghosh. Also read | How heatwaves can impact women's reproductive health; experts explain

Take these precautions to stay safe during a heatwave.(Shutterstock)
Tips to stay cool and safe:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Add electrolyte-rich fluids like coconut water or oral rehydration solutions if you're sweating excessively.

Avoid the hottest hours: Try to stay indoors between 11 AM and 4 PM when the sun is at its peak. If you must step out, wear a wide-brimmed hat, loose cotton clothing, and use sunscreen.

Use fans and air conditioning: Stay in cool environments as much as possible. If you don’t have access to air conditioning, use fans, cool showers, or wet towels on your neck and wrists to reduce body temperature.

Wear breathable clothing: Choose light-colored, loose-fitting, and breathable fabrics like cotton or linen that help wick away sweat and keep you comfortable. Also read | Beat the heat: Doctor shares summer survival guide to stay safe and healthy

Watch for warning signs: Be alert to symptoms like dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, headache, or muscle cramps. If you feel overheated or unwell, rest immediately, hydrate, and seek medical attention if symptoms persist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

