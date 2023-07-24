Instead of cough syrup, try these natural alternatives to pholcodine to get rid of cough

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has advised doctors to stop prescribing cough syrups with pholcodine to patients after World Health Organisation (WHO) warned about the safety concerns of these commonly used cough syrups which are even picked over the counter for suppressing cough. The opiate pholcodine can apparently cause severe allergic reactions in people who undergo surgeries with general anaesthesia. Health issues like blood pressure, loss of blood circulation, abnormal rhythm of the heart, and low oxygen levels can be caused. (Also read: DCGI issues alert for Pholcodine containing cough syrups; asks doctors to prescribe alternative medicines) While Pholcodine can provide relief from the irritating and dry cough, there are some natural alternatives or remedies that can ease cough naturally with fewer side effects (Freepik)

Pholcodine, an opioid medicine, is usually advised for treatment of dry cough for both adults and kids. It suppresses the cough by curbing the cough reflex by reducing nerve signals sent to muscles that are involved in coughing. While Pholcodine can provide relief from the irritating and dry cough, there are some natural alternatives or remedies that can ease cough naturally with fewer side effects and are gentler on the body.

Dr Sheetal Radia, ENT & Head Neck Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road in an interview with HT Digital suggests natural remedies to get rid of dry cough.

1. Honey

Honey not only has anti-bacterial properties, but it can also help ease mucus and inflammation in the bronchial tubes.(Unsplash)

Honey has been utilized for centuries as a natural cough suppressant due to its soothing properties. It can help soothe a sore throat and reduce coughing. Mix a spoonful of honey with warm water or herbal tea for added benefits. Honey not only has anti-bacterial properties, but it can also help ease mucus and inflammation in the bronchial tubes.

2. Ginger

Ginger possesses powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It can be effective in relieving coughs, reducing inflammation in the respiratory tract, and promoting the flow of mucus. Ginger tea or ginger-infused water can be prepared to ease cold and cough symptoms.

3. Steam inhalation

Inhaling steam can ease nasal congestion(Pinterest)

Inhaling steam can provide immediate relief from nasal congestion and help loosen mucus in the airways. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil or tea tree oil to a bowl of hot water and inhale the steam for about 10 minutes.

4. Saltwater Gargle

A simple saltwater gargle can alleviate a sore throat and reduce the severity of coughing. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in warm water and gargle several times a day.

5. Echinacea

Echinacea is an herb known for its immune-boosting properties. It may help the body fight off infections, including the common cold. Echinacea supplements or tea can be consumed during cold and flu season.

6. Lemon and warm water

A few drops of lemon in water can do the trick(Unsplash)

Drinking warm water with a squeeze of lemon can provide hydration and vitamin C, which can support the immune system and aid in alleviating cold symptoms.

7. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking warm turmeric milk before bedtime can soothe a cough and promote better sleep.

8. Thyme tea

Thyme is rich in compounds that have antiviral and antibacterial properties. Brewing thyme leaves into a tea can help ease respiratory infections and cough.

9. Garlic

Garlic has anti-microbial properties and can be useful in getting rid of cough

Garlic is well-known for its antimicrobial properties. Consuming raw garlic or adding it to meals can boost the immune system and help fight off cold and cough.

10. Licorice Root Tea

Licorice root has demulcent properties, meaning it can soothe irritated mucous membranes. Drinking licorice root tea can provide relief from coughs and sore throats.

11. Probiotics

Probiotics promote a healthy gut flora, which plays a vital role in supporting the immune system. Consuming probiotic-rich foods or supplements may help prevent colds and coughs.

12. Rest and Hydration

While not remedies per se, getting enough rest and staying hydrated are essential aspects of recovery from cold and cough. Proper hydration helps thin mucus and eases congestion, while rest allows the body to focus on healing.

"While these natural remedies and alternatives can provide relief from cold and cough symptoms, it's essential to note that they may not entirely replace the need for medical attention, especially if the symptoms persist or worsen. Additionally, certain natural remedies might interact with medications or may not be suitable for everyone, so it's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before trying any new remedies, especially if you have pre-existing medical conditions or are taking other medications," concludes Dr Radia.