International Men's Day 2025: Urologist says every man should get screened after 30, suggests 8 important health tests

Living in a world full of responsibilities and pressures that can affect mental and physical health, irrespective of gender. When you hit 30 and beyond, you realise it brings new roles, such as becoming a parent, advancing in your career, or taking on more financial responsibilities. Even if you still feel young and strong, it’s important to know that health issues can quietly start to develop at this stage. On International Men's Day, a doctor highlights the importance of regular health screenings for men and outlines the most important tests. Small changes in diet and mindfulness boost men's health and vitality. (Freepik)

"Regular check-ups are important. They help find health problems and prevent them before they start. This is especially true now, as lifestyle diseases are emerging at an earlier age. It is important for men to focus on their health as they enter this new stage of life," Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan, Urologist, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar, tells Health Shots.

Lifestyle diseases often develop quietly and do not show obvious symptoms. These include high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and fatty liver disease. These conditions used to affect older adults mainly, but are now increasingly being found in men in their early thirties. “Many men are unaware that they are at risk, which can lead to serious health problems later on," says the urologist. Regular check-ups can help detect health issues early, allowing you to make essential lifestyle changes or receive the support you need. This isn't just about treatment; it's about learning how to live well as you age.

Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan recommends that men consider the following tests:

Blood pressure monitoring: A critical step in determining if someone is at risk for heart disease. Lipid profile: Check cholesterol levels and assess heart disease risk. Electrocardiogram (ECG): This test assesses the heart rhythm and detects other potential heart conditions. Body mass index (BMI): BMI can help you determine if your weight may be increasing your risk for heart disease, although it isn’t a perfect measure. Mental health screening: Finding and addressing issues like anxiety and depression early can make a big difference. Sleep disorder evaluations: Getting quality sleep is essential for good mental and physical health. Skin checks: Regular skin checks can find unusual moles or changes early. Testicular examinations: Self-exams and medical check-ups can help find testicular cancer early. Finding it early can lead to better outcomes.

What is the importance of heart health?

Heart disease develops slowly over time; it doesn't just happen suddenly. Men often have a higher risk because of their genes, hormones, and lifestyle choices. If you are over 30, it's important to have regular check-ups for blood pressure, cholesterol, ECG, and BMI. Minor changes to your daily routine can significantly improve your heart health. Eating a healthier diet, exercising more, and quitting smoking can help reduce your risk of heart problems.

Can a hormone imbalance cause sexual problems?

Many people believe that men don’t talk about their sexual health, but discussing testosterone levels, changes in libido, and erectile dysfunction is important. Dr Pradhan notes that “these issues often begin around age 30, often due to stress, inadequate sleep, and metabolic changes in the body.” A simple hormone test can provide important information about your sexual health. Finding and treating hormone imbalances early can improve your sex drive, energy, and mental clarity. Talking openly with a healthcare provider can help you understand these issues and find practical solutions.

Don't ignore mental health

Mental health is very important for overall well-being, especially when responsibilities increase in your thirties. High-pressure jobs, financial worries, and personal goals can cause stress, leading to anxiety, depression, and burnout. Regular mental health screenings are just as important as physical health checks. Taking care of your mental health is important for you and those around you. When you seek help, you show that asking for support is a sign of strength, not weakness.

What is the most common cancer in men over 45?

Cancers like prostate and colorectal cancer are more common after age 45. However, it is important to start awareness and screening earlier, especially if you have a family history of these cancers. Identifying health issues early can improve treatment outcomes and increase the chances of survival.

How to improve liver and kidney health?

Many modern diets are high in alcohol, salt, and processed foods, making it important to care for your liver and kidneys. Some men are surprised when routine tests show high liver enzymes or early signs of kidney problems. Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan advises "annual Liver Function Tests (LFTs) and Kidney Function Tests (KFTs) to monitor these vital organs. The proper functioning of the liver and kidneys is critical for detoxification, metabolism, and overall well-being."

What is metabolic weight management?

As men reach their thirties, gaining weight around the waist can increase the risk of heart disease and hormone problems. “A complete metabolic profile that looks at blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and vitamin deficiencies, like Vitamin D and B12, can offer important information about your overall health”, says the urologist. Addressing metabolic issues early can lead to increased energy, enhanced immunity, and a more positive mood. This can help you live a more productive life. It's not just about looking good.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)