International Sudoku Day 2022: Health benefits of playing Sudoku every day

International Sudoku Day 2022: Much like the body, our brain also requires regular workouts and what better way to do it than playing interesting puzzles and games that also keep one engaged. Whether you are a child, adult or elderly, it is recommended to give your brain its daily dose of exercise in order for it to work efficiently. One of such games is Sudoku, an engrossing number game that is loved by people of all ages. On International Sudoku Day (September 9), we asked an expert the benefits of playing this engrossing game every day for your brain. (Also read: International Chess Day 2022: Many benefits of playing chess)

Playing Sudoku can not only improve concentration and memory for children, but for elderly it can keep Alzheimer's - the most common forms of dementia - away. The excitement of working on the game can also raise your happiness quotient plus prevent boredom.

Dr. Neha Kapoor- Sr. Consultant & Head Unit (I)- Neurology, Asian Hospital Faridabad talks about benefits of playing Sudoku.

• Improves your concentration: The game calls for strategic thinking and solving problems creatively. And once you stop your game halfway, you need to start all over again. And though it may seem frustrating, it actually helps you to develop your concentration power and re-focussing skills.

• Works on your memory: When you play Sudoku, your memory works alongside logic. And it enhances your memory skills as you memorise the numbers and use your logic to figure out the next blank.

• Sudoku keeps your brain active and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s, a most common cause of dementia that affects a person’s thinking and behavioural skills.

• Stimulates your mind: The game works on your logical thinking process as you are absorbed in solving a puzzle and eventually improve your number skills.

• Helps with decision-making: Sudoku not only keeps you absorbed in the game for hours, it also helps you with decision-making and time management skills. You learn to take timely decisions along with acting on them swiftly with less hesitation.

• Sense of happiness: Imagine the level of happiness and a sense of accomplishment that you get when you are able to solve a puzzle that too, a difficult one. Sudoku gives that feeling of happiness inside out.

Keeping your brain active as one grows older is important and word or number games and puzzles are an excellent way to keep your brain sharp.

