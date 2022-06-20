International Yoga Day 2022: Everyday breathing exercises to ensure optimal health

International Yoga Day 2022: Breathing is the essence of life, the way you breathe can make a lot of difference to your overall health. Deeper breaths can boost oxygen delivery to your body organs while shallow breathing is often an indicator of trouble brewing inside your body. Besides deep breaths can also bring your mind to the state of harmony from that of stress and anguish. When your body and mind are at rest, the optimum health is ensured and your immunity to fight infections and chronic diseases go up. (Also read: International Yoga Day 2022: Practice this 60-minute yoga routine every day to stay healthy)

"The technique of breathing in the study and practice of yoga is called pranayama. These techniques can be done anywhere and need no special apparatus. Pranayama is extremely favourable in protecting you from any kind of illnesses. Pranayma exercises when done regularly can be effective in keeping your body in optimum health. Breathing exercises aid in the release of toxins from your body keeping it strong, and full of the vital life force of prana," says Himalayan Siddha, Akshar in an interview with HT Digital. (Also read: International Yoga Day 2022: Can CBD enhance your Yoga experience? Here's what experts say)

Akshar says the beginners should start the pranayama techniques with slow speed or shaant gathi and as they master the technique, they can move towards Madhyam gathi or medium speed before gradually moving towards Tivra gathi or fast speed. Each of these levels have a deep impact on mind and body.

Here are some breathing exercises for beginners as per Akshar:

Bhastrika Pranayama

Method

• Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

• Straighten your back and close your eyes

• Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

• Inhale and fill your lungs with air

• Exhale completely

• Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale

Bhramari Pranayama

Method

• Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

• Straighten your back and close your eyes

• Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

• Place your thumbs on the 'Tragus', the external flap outside on your ear.

• Place your index finger on your forehead; your middle finger on the Medial Canthus and ring finger on the corner of your nostril

• Inhale and fill your lungs with air

• As you exhale, slowly make a buzzing sound like that of a bee, i.e., “mmmmmmm….”

• Keep your mouth closed the entire time and feel the vibration of the sound disseminate throughout your body

Duration

You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Chakravati Pranayama

• Fill your lungs with air as you inhale

• Do not disturb your stomach area

• Visualize circles in front of your face

• Use your right hand to draw imaginary circles close to your nose

• Imagine the air flowing into your nose like a spring

• With one breath, draw 3 clockwise circles in front of your nose and then exhale

• Start with a few circles and gradually increase up to 100 as you become an expert in this technique

"Some of the benefits of practising pranayama every day is that it cleanses the entire body and releases toxins, it improves the lung’s breathing capacity. Pranayama reduces excess fat in body as it enhances digestion. It helps to regulate the nervous system, purifies blood, energizes the body and reduces laziness," concludes the Yoga master.

