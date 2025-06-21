International Yoga Day 2025: Expert-backed 10-minute face yoga routine for skin benefits

Old is gold - a timeless and beautiful phrase that perfectly describes yoga, an ancient Indian practice. While yoga for the body has long been celebrated for its mind-body benefits, face yoga is now gaining traction as a natural, non-invasive way to rejuvenate the skin and lift facial muscles. This International Yoga Day 2025, embrace the power of short, consistent face yoga sessions as your go-to ritual. Vibhuti Arora, a certified yoga master, explains that just 10 minutes of face yoga can visibly lift and tone the skin. Read on to explore her tips to get started. Face yoga can transform your skin health. This International Yoga Day, try this 10-minute yoga. (Adobe Stoc)

Why 10 minutes is all you need for face yoga?

Even 10 minutes a day can make a difference with the face massage techniques, says certified yoga master Vibhuti Arora. It helps with face lifting, lymphatic drainage, and boosting glow. Facial massage can improve muscle mobility in the face and lift the cheeks, as per a study published in the Skin Research & Technology.

How does 10-minute face yoga routine work?

Face yoga for glowing skin is a science-backed approach to enhance natural facial health.

1. Little stimulation gives better result

Face contains over 50 delicate muscles that are barely use consciously. They are responsible for the expression, contour and support of the overlying skin. Since these muscles are thin and located just beneath the skin, even short, targeted exercises can show fast results.

2. Promotes maximum activation

Similar to yoga asanas, where poses are held for 30 seconds to 3 minutes, face yoga for glowing skin also works best in brief intervals. A 10-minute session stimulates circulation, enhances muscle tone, and boosts collagen without overwhelming your skin. Face yoga may be an effective remedy for improving the structural appearance and strength of your face, as per a study published in the Jama Dermatology.

3. Stimulation followed by rest

Once your facial muscles are activated, they need time to rest and rejuvenate. "That is where the magic happens, Your face begins to lift, firm up and glow," says the expert.

4. Boosts blood flow and lymphatic drainage

It supports lymphatic drainage. This helps reduce puffiness, removes toxins, and leaves your skin looking fresh and vibrant. Facial yoga boosts collagen but may increase wrinkles. So combining it with massage improves blood flow, supports lymphatic drainage, and reduces muscle tension, as per a study published in the International Journal of Novel Research and Development.

5. Consistency

You don't need anything but consistency. “It is about doing it right. When you practice face yoga consistently, even in small time frames, the results build up and become visible."

So, is 10 minutes enough? Absolutely. With proper technique, mindful movement, and consistency, it is all you need to tone, lift, and glow naturally, says the expert.

ALSO READ: Face yoga coach says 'your face will age 10 times faster without these 3 neck massages'; shows how to avoid puffiness

10-minute face yoga routine, recommended by Vibhuti Arora

A quick step-by-step guide to lift, sculpt, and de-puff your face naturally.

1. Brow lifter exercise for forehead wrinkles, frown lines (11 lines) and eyebrow sagging

Place your palm gently across your forehead.

Lift your eyebrows up and down against the resistance of your hand.

Repeat 20 times.

This face yoga strengthens the frontalis muscle and helps smoothen forehead lines.

2. Under-eye hook for dark circles, puffiness, and under-eye bags

Bend your index finger to create a hook.

Swipe the hooked finger gently under the eye from the inner to the outer corner, then twist upward at the temple.

Repeat 10 times per side.

This face yoga exercise promotes lymphatic drainage and increases blood circulation around the eyes.

3. Face collagen roller: Plus and multiplication sign technique for fine lines, crow’s feet, eyelid puffiness

Use a face collagen roller and roll in a ‘+’ pattern (vertical and horizontal) and then an ‘×’ (diagonal).

Focus on the upper eyelids and lower under-eye area.

Gently roll each eye for 30-45 seconds.

This yoga for face glow enhances product absorption and firms delicate eye skin.

10 minute face yoga routine can de-puff and sculpt your skin.(Adobe Stock)

4. Cheek whipping exercise for sagging cheeks, volume loss

Use one hand to cover half of your face as a base.

With two fingers from the other hand, lift your cheek in upward strokes.

Divide cheek into Zone 1 (lower) and Zone 2 (upper)

Do 10 strokes per zone, per side.

This face yoga instantly lifts and contours the cheek area.

5. Nose lift with acupressure for nasolabial folds, nose contour

Make an ‘A’ shape using both thumbs and place them on either side of your nostrils.

With your index finger, push the tip of your nose upward.

Gently guide it toward the third eye, between the eyebrows, then lift toward the hairline.

Repeat 5-7 times, slowly and mindfully.

This face yoga activates facial meridians and tones smile lines.

6. Double chin punch for jawline sculpting, neck firming

Make a yogic fist and place it under your chin.

Stack the opposite elbow on your wrist for support.

Push your chin downward while resisting with your fists.

Hold for 10 seconds and repeat 5–7 times.

This face yoga strengthens jaw and neck muscles and reduces double chin.

ALSO READ: 5 face yoga techniques for smooth and wrinkle-free skin

What should you apply before and after face yoga?

Before diving into your face yoga routine, one thing is non-negotiable - never start on dry skin, says the expert. Using a face oil is essential to the effectiveness and safety of the practice.

Here’s why face oil matters and how to choose the right one:

1. Protection against skin tugging

Face Yoga involves facial asanas, massage strokes, holds, and gentle resistance. Without lubrication, the fingers can tug on dry skin. "This tugging can lead to micro-tears, increase skin sensitivity, and most importantly, break down collagen over time," says Vibhuti.

2. Perfect glide

The ideal face oil offers a controlled slip without any greasy or overly slick texture to allow smooth motion and avoid friction. This also helps target the muscle layer more effectively.

3. Face oils for different skin types

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Vibhuti recommends using non-comedogenic, lightweight and clarifying oil for acne-prone skin, a pigmentation-targeting oil with red raspberry seed and acai for pigmented skin and an anti-ageing oil with vitamins A, C, and E and antioxidants for mature skin.

4. Enhanced absorption during yoga

Your skin becomes more receptive post-activation. During face yoga, your skin’s metabolic rate increases, which can improve the absorption of beneficial ingredients in your oil. According to the face yoga expert, this allows your skin to:

Absorb nutrients and botanicals deeply.

Support antioxidant repair

Glow and heal more effectively post-session

5. Essential for skin safety

Face oil isn’t just a skincare step, it is part of the face yoga ritual. Vibhuti shares, “My face yoga method is a ritual that involves warming up, targeted activation, and a cool-down. Without oil, you are not just missing hydration; you are compromising the entire technique. The oil acts as your skin’s shield, cushion, and nutrient delivery system."

So, before you begin your next session, remember: “Just like you would never lift weights without proper form or do body yoga without a mat, never do face yoga without your skin’s protective oil," adds the expert.

Give your skin a natural lift with this 10 minute face yoga routine.(Adobe Stock)

After face yoga:

Timing of oil removal depends on your skin type:

Oily skin: Wait 15 minutes, then rinse the oil off with just water.

Wait 15 minutes, then rinse the oil off with just water. Combination skin: Wait 30 minutes, then rinse with water, no face wash is needed.

Wait 30 minutes, then rinse with water, no face wash is needed. Dry skin: No need to rinse at all. Let the oil stay until your next shower. When you shower, rinse with water only.

Post-shower skincare:

After rinsing off the oil:

Apply a serum suitable for your skin type.

Follow with a moisturiser.

Always apply sunscreen even indoors.

ALSO READ: Face yoga: Workout your face for a sculpted and glowing complexion

5 common face yoga mistakes to avoid

Yoga is more effective when you practice it with the right technique and care. Here are five common mistakes to avoid as per Vibhut Arora:

Doing face yoga on dry skin: Always apply a suitable face oil to avoid tugging and prevent collagen breakdown.

Always apply a suitable face oil to avoid tugging and prevent collagen breakdown. Overdoing it: More is not better. Stick to 10-15 minutes, 3-5 times a week to allow muscles to rest and rebuild.

More is not better. Stick to 10-15 minutes, 3-5 times a week to allow muscles to rest and rebuild. Using wrong techniques or angles: Incorrect form or pressure can lead to unwanted wrinkles or facial tension. Always follow structured, expert-guided movements to target the right muscle groups safely.

Incorrect form or pressure can lead to unwanted wrinkles or facial tension. Always follow structured, expert-guided movements to target the right muscle groups safely. Ignoring posture and breathing: Slouched posture and shallow breathing reduces effectiveness. So sit tall and breathe deeply while doing face yoga.

Slouched posture and shallow breathing reduces effectiveness. So sit tall and breathe deeply while doing face yoga. Skipping clean hands and tools: Always begin with clean hands and sanitized tools to prevent breakouts and irritation.

How effective is face yoga and when can you see results?

Face yoga is a natural practice that offers both instant and long-term benefits. It may also boost your mood and facial expression, as per the Japanese Journal of Geriatrics, Nihon Ronen Igakkai Zasshi."Some exercises, especially those targeting lymphatic drainage and muscle activation, can give an immediate glow or slight lift right after a session. By the end of 1 month, you can expect to see 20–25% visible improvement in tone, firmness, and facial symmetry. With continued practice, by 3 months, most people notice up to 50% transformation in their face including improved contours, lifted brows, reduced puffiness, and smoother lines," shares the expert.

Bonus tips from Vibhuti:

Don’t ignore internal nourishment.

Eat collagen-boosting foods like, rajma or kidney beans, chana or chickpeas and lentils like masoor, moong, etc.

These plant-based proteins help in skin repair, elasticity, and muscle regeneration, especially when combined with face yoga.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.