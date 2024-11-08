Is breast cancer hereditary? Oncologist answers; check symptoms, causes to watch out for

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers, rampant in India. Lifestyle, environmental factor and genetics contribute to breast cancer as the top causes. However, can it be hereditary? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhaya Kumar S M, Consultant - Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield said, “About 5 to 20 percent of breast cancer cases are hereditary which runs in families for generations. However, it is important to remember that not all breast cancers are hereditary.” Is breast cancer hereditary? Know causes, symptoms

ALSO READ: Doctors warn breast cancer is rising among younger women despite medical advancements, more awareness

Causes of breast cancer

“Among all lifestyle factors, urbanisation, consumption of a diet with high-fat and low vegetables, physical inactivity, and obesity are considered significant risk factors for developing breast cancer. Late marriages, late childbirth, and breastfeeding avoidance are often ignored but are major contributing factors for breast cancer,” added Dr Abhaya Kumar S M.

ALSO READ: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: How simple lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of developing breast cancer

Symptoms to watch out for

“Patients with breast cancer usually present with a lump in the breast which is painless, hard, and fixed in the breast tissue. As the disease progresses, they may experience skin thickening, ulceration, and discoloration. Some patients can also develop nipple retraction, discharge from the nipple, especially bloody discharge. The patient can also present with a lump in the armpit in advanced stages,” noted Dr Abhaya Kumar S M.

ALSO READ: Why breast cancer relapses after treatment: Reasons and tips to stay cautious

Can breast cancer be detected at an early stage?

For any type of cancer, it is essential to be detected at an early stage to start treatment. “Breast cancer can be detected at a very early stage through mammography. Screening mammography is nothing but an X-ray of the breast tissue and a valuable tool for detecting breast cancer at its earliest stage. Early detection improves treatment outcomes and increases the chances of a cure. Thus, it is recommended for all women to undergo regular mammograms starting at age 40 once a year,” said the oncologist.

ALSO READ: Breast cancer in men: Symptoms to look out for, causes, prevention, treatment and everything else you need to know

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.