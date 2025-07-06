Is coffee good for your liver? Gastroenterologist shares the best way to consume it

Is coffee good or bad for your liver? If you have ever wondered whether your daily cup of coffee is helping or harming your liver, you will get the answer today. With liver problems like fatty liver disease (especially non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD) on the rise due to poor diet, obesity, and diabetes, many people are looking for simple ways to protect their liver health. The good news? Coffee might actually be more than just a morning drink. Studies suggest it could have real benefits for your liver but only if it is prepared and consumed the right way. So, what is the best way to drink it? And how many cups are actually safe per day? Read on to find out. Learn whether drinking coffee is safe for you if you have a liver condition.(Adobe Stock)

Benefits of drinking coffee for liver health

Here are 3 key ways coffee can be good for your liver:

1. Contains antioxidants

Coffee has antioxidants that are good for your body, especially your liver. If you drink it without sugar or milk, it can help break down sugar and stop fat from building up in the liver. This is because of natural compounds in coffee called chlorogenic acid (CGA) and diterpenes. According to gastroenterologist Dr Meghraj Ingle, Gleneagles Hospital, black coffee also gives you essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin B12, B5, B1, folate, potassium, and magnesium.

2. Reduces inflammation

Coffee has two natural compounds called cafestol and kahweol, which are extracted from coffee beans. As per a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, these compounds may help lower inflammation and reduce the risk of liver diseases.

3. Lowers non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) risk

Coffee may help protect against fatty liver disease, a condition where too much fat and collagen build up in the liver. “This mostly affects people who are overweight, have diabetes, or have an abnormal lipid profile. If left untreated, it can lead to serious problems like liver scarring (cirrhosis), liver cancer, or even liver failure,” explains Dr Ingle.

According to research published in Cureus, drinking 3-4 cups of coffee a day may lower the risk of NAFLD, also known as Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) by improving insulin resistance and blood sugar levels. This can also slow down the progression of liver issues like fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even infections like Hepatitis B and C.

Drink coffee to reduce the risk of fatty liver disease. (Shutterstock)

Are there any side effects of coffee on the liver?

Drinking coffee in moderate amounts (about 3–4 cups a day) is generally good for your liver. But having too much (more than 6 cups a day) can lead to side effects like a fast heartbeat, anxiety, and more stomach acid. These issues can affect your liver indirectly by causing dehydration or making acid reflux (GERD) worse. According to Dr Ingle, here’s who should be cautious with coffee:

Coffee itself does not damage the liver but people with liver problems like cirrhosis may not process caffeine well.

Women, especially after menopause, may also react more to caffeine due to hormone changes.

People with heart rhythm problems or high blood pressure should be careful, as too much caffeine can cause anxiety, shakiness, high blood pressure, and trouble sleeping.

What is the best way to drink coffee for liver health?

The healthiest option for your liver is black coffee made without sugar, cream, or high-fat milk. This is especially important for people with fatty liver or metabolic issues. Using a paper filter (like in drip or pour-over coffee) is better because it removes certain compounds like cafestol and kahweol that can raise bad cholesterol.

Cold coffee is also a good option, as it is smoother and less acidic, which is easier on the stomach. “Drinking 2–3 cups of plain, filtered coffee a day is ideal. Avoid instant coffee or sugary drinks like frappes, which offer little benefit for the liver. Also, make sure your coffee is made with clean water and brewed the same way each time,” says Dr Ingle.