Is shirataki rice beneficial for weight loss? A close look at this Japanese variety making waves around the world

Those looking to lose weight or cut down on calories may be helped by a rice alternative that is fast gaining ground across multiple cities globally. Shirataki rice contains almost zero calories and is full of fibre, which promotes a feeling of fullness and reduces appetite. It seems like the perfect replacement for the staple food of most of Asia and parts of the Western world, also. Check out health benefits and side effects of Shirataki rice.(X/@FlyingKetchup)

What is shirataki rice?

Shirataki rice is made from the konjac root of the konnyaku plant of Japan. It is rich in glucomannan, which is a soluble fibre that is believed to aid gut health, as per Onlymyhealth.com.

“It's made of a special fibre called glucomannan, which expands in your stomach and makes you feel full while you are eating. While one bowl of rice has 360 calories, a bowl of shirataki has just 20 calories,” Dr Rebecca Pinto of Mumbai explained to Onlymyhealth.

Benefits of shirataki rice

This variety of rice is translucent and gelatinous, apart from being largely devoid of calories. It is also endowed with prebiotic properties. Onlymyhealth reports that glucomannan contains bacteria that aid digestion and build immunity.

It is also contended that this fibre is useful for those who need to control their blood sugar. Glucomannan is believed to reduce carbohydrate absorption, thus proving to be useful for those who have diabetes. On top of that, it is suggested that this fibre also reduces LDL cholesterol levels.

According to maono.com, people who have replaced white rice with shirataki rice have recorded a reduction in waist circumference, improvement in lipid profiles and fewer blood sugar fluctuations.

Shirataki rice is keto-compliant and is best eaten with lean protein and healthy fats. It is ideal for those dealing with Type 2 diabetes.

Also Read: Health experts reveal 5 longevity habits to boost strength and metabolism; say prioritise sleep with healthy lifestyle

Potential side effects of shirataki rice

While shirataki rice seems an all-around improvement over white rice, there are some side effects that one needs to be cautious of when eating this Japanese variety.

According to Onlymyhealth.com, while glucomannan is good for most people, sometimes, it can have effects like bloating, gas or diarrhoea. Moderation is advised in its consumption.

Apart from being calorie-deficient, shirataki rice is also devoid of some important minerals and vitamins. Over-reliance on it can be dangerous.

Also Read: Obstetrician-gynaecologist shares the benefits of walking backwards in boosting mental health

A balanced diet that provides all the nutrients while being low-calorie in content is essential. Shirataki rice has all the potential to be part of such a balanced diet, but it needs to be paired with other healthy food items.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.