Psyllium husk for weight loss: 6 top-rated options on Amazon India you can try, and how it helps to control appetite
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 04:01 pm IST
Psyllium husk can aid in weight loss by promoting feelings of fullness and supporting digestive health. Explore six top-rated Amazon India options for results.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Dabur Sat Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) - 180 g View Details
|
|
|
|
Baidyanath Isabgol Psyllium Husk Powder | Natural Fibre Supplement for Constipation Relief & Digestion | Gluten-Free Herbal Laxative | Pack of 200g - Pack of 2 View Details
|
₹500
|
|
|
Naturolax-A Isabgol Powder |300g - Pack of 1| Psyllium Husk Powder | Non-Habit Forming Isabgol - Ayurvedic Formula| Fiber Supplements for Digestion| Effectively Relieves Constipation|Orange Flavoured View Details
|
₹316
|
|
|
A TATA Product - Organic India Sat Isabgol Psyllium Whole Husk Powder - 100g, With Dietary Fiber, Supports Heart Health & Digestive System, Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, NPOP & USDA Certified View Details
|
₹220
|
|
|
Softovac Isabgol Bowel Regulator Powder 450g, Relieves Bloating, Psyllium Husk, Isabgol Husk Powder, Boosts Gut Health, Stool Softener, Gluten, Dietary Fibre Rich, For Adults. View Details
|
₹453
|
|
|
Jodhana Psyllium Husk, 1kg (Sat-Isabgol) | 100% Natural Soluble Fiber Supplement | Supports Gut Health & Regular Bowel Movements View Details
|
₹999
|
|
View More Products