Russian fitness trainer dies after trying to gain 50 pounds and then lose it quickly, ate 10000 calories in a day

A 30-year-old Russian fitness coach and social media influencer, Dmitry Nuyanzin, died of cardiac arrest after undertaking a high-calorie, binge-eating challenge in an attempt to promote his new weight loss program, as per a November 26 report by Daily Mail. He reportedly spent several weeks consuming up to 10,000 calories per day, primarily from cholesterol-laden, fast food items. Also read | Binge eating can affect your heart health. Here are tips to manage binge eating disorder Dmitry Nuyanzin reportedly died in his sleep of cardiac arrest. (Instagram/ dmitryfit)

How he gained weight with unhealthy diet

His stated goal was to rapidly gain over 50 pounds (Over 22 kg), after which he would use his new fitness and nutrition course to demonstrate how quickly the weight could be shed. According to the Daily Mail report, translated from Russian media, Dmitry had already gained nearly 30 pounds (Over 13 kg) in the span of a month as part of the challenge. In a November 18 Instagram post, he had shared that he weighed 103 kg.

His daily diet was extreme, consisting of items such as pastries, cake, dumplings covered in mayonnaise, burger, and pizzas. Dmitry had shared, as per Daily Mail: “For breakfast, I have a plate of pastries and half a cake. For lunch, I usually eat 800 grams [nearly 2 lbs.] of dumplings with mayonnaise. During the day, I may snack on crisps, and for dinner, I have a burger and two small pizzas, either at a cafe or delivered.”

'Binge eating is not anything to poke fun at'

The fitness coach had recently begun to feel unwell, leading him to cancel scheduled training sessions and inform friends that he was going to seek medical advice. Dmitry reportedly died in his sleep from a fatal cardiac arrest. He had recently promoted his forthcoming weight loss course, offering a $100 prize to anyone who could lose 10 percent of their body weight using his program by the New Year.

His death has shocked the fitness community and social media, serving as a stark reminder of the cardiovascular strain that rapid, unhealthy weight gain (and loss) can place on the body.

“Binge eating is not anything to poke fun at,” read a comment on a November 27 Instagram post by People about Dmitry's death. "So disturbing," wrote an Instagram user. Someone also commented, “Instead of losing the weight, he lost his life.”

Did you know being over-weight can increase the risk of heart disease, even if you have a healthy metabolism? It increases a person’s risk of coronary heart disease as compared to those with a healthy bodyweight, even if you have healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition