Is too much gym affecting your heart? Cardiologist shares warning signs, prevention tips

Everyone likes to be motivated in the gym and push themselves further to achieve their desired body and fitness. But when we do it too much, we can risk affecting heart health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nimit C Shah, consultant interventional cardiologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said, "Pushing yourself at the gym can be thrilling, but don't overlook the fact that aching from exercising is not necessarily a sign of becoming stronger, it could be a message from your heart." Too much workout can risk heart health.(Shutterstock)

Warning signs to know:

The cardiologist explained that too much of workout combined with insufficient relaxation can create an imbalance and can lead to serious health issues. Here are the signs that the heart might be exerting too much effort in exercising:

Chest pain: A feeling of tightness, pressure, or burning could indicate a heart ailment.

Shortness of breath: Excessive effort to breathe, often in addition to dizziness, may be a warning of an underlying heart issue.

Strange fatigue: Unusual tiredness after minimal activity can signify cardiovascular disorders.

Irregular heartbeat: Irregular heartbeat while exercising that's too rapid, too slow, or not rhythmic can signal that something's wrong.

Dizziness: Feeling dizzy or unconnected during exercise may suggest that your heart is struggling to get enough blood through.

Cold sweats: Excess sweating or having cold sweats at rest may also be an early warning signal.

Know the early signs of cardiac arrest.(Pexels)

Avoiding cardiac risks during exercise: Prevention tips

To exercise safely, start slowly and build up to higher intensity gradually. Pay attention to your body's pain and fatigue signals.

Warm-ups and cool-downs are crucial to maintaining heart rates in check.

Proper hydration is also necessary because dehydration can enhance heart strain.

For those at highest risk, monitoring of heart rate will keep exercise intensity below safe ranges.

For those at lesser risk, regular medical examinations, such as stress tests, can detect potential heart issues before they arise.

Find a balanced approach that allows you without compromising well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.