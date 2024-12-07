Is your child suffering from juvenile arthritis? Know warning signs, prevention tips to manage pain

Juvenile arthritis is a common type of chronic arthritis in children that causes joint inflammation, swelling, stiffness and loss of motion. For children with juvenile arthritis, winter can be a challenging time to navigate through. However, with the right preventive measures, and early diagnosis, juvenile arthritis can be managed. Also read | Juvenile arthritis: Causes, symptoms, treatment and all you need to know about arthritis in children For children with juvenile arthritis, winter can be a challenging time to navigate through.(Unsplash)

Early signs of juvenile arthritis:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tushar Shah, Consultant Orthopedic, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, noted down the early warning signs of juvenile arthritis to watch out for. “Cold and wet weather, and less mobility because of winter, makes the patients worse, and symptom control becomes a problem,” said Dr Tushar Shah. The early signs of juvenile arthritis are joint pain and swelling, morning stiffness, fatigue and limited mobility. Also read | Childhood arthritis: Common signs and symptoms of arthritis in children

Tips to manage juvenile arthritis in winter:

Tips to manage juvenile arthritis pain in the winter season.(Unsplash)

Keep your child warm: Feed them well and make sure they wear layers of clothes inclusive of thermals. Others should apply the heating pads or use warmed blankets over the aching joints. Retain gentle indoor temperature as a way of avoiding stiffness.

Encourage gentle movement: Encourage moderate exercising like flexing, practicing yoga or swimming in order to avoid contracting joint diseases. Describe exercise activities that can be done indoors for muscle strengthening such as light aerobics dancing.

Prioritise nutrition: It’s time to cook fish, nuts, seeds, and green vegetables which contain anti-inflammatory nutrients. Take enough Vitamin D either through the sun or supplements.

Manage pain effectively: Apply warm compresses to sore joints. Gentle massages can improve circulation and alleviate discomfort.5. Adhere to the Ordered Medication

Stay consistent with treatment: Follow prescribed medications, such as NSAIDs or biologics, diligently. Consult your pediatric rheumatologist if symptoms change or worsen.

Strengthen immunity: Encourage balanced meals, good hygiene, and sufficient rest to prevent seasonal illnesses.

Support mental well-being: Help your child manage stress through relaxation techniques or hobbies. Join support groups for additional encouragement and resources. Also read | World Arthritis Day 2022: Is childhood arthritis curable? Here's what doctor has to say

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.