Is your posture putting you at risk of a slipped disc? Orthopedist reveals 4 common mistakes and 7 tips to fix

Not all postures are healthy for your spine. People with a sedentary lifestyle are particularly at risk of a slipped disc due to poor sitting, standing, or walking habits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr S. D. Abrol, orthopaedics and joint replacement surgeon, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, "Our spine has natural curves that distribute weight and absorb shock. Each vertebra is cushioned with soft, gel-like discs that act as shock absorbers. Poor posture places uneven stress on these discs, causing them to weaken and, in some cases, weaken, protrude or herniate commonly known as slip disc."

Common posture habits that can harm the spine:

1. Slouching while sitting, and hunching over a desk or leaning forward, puts excessive pressure on the lumbar discs, especially the lower back.

2. Constantly looking down at phones or laptops misaligns the spine, increasing stress on cervical and upper back discs.

3. Standing for prolonged hours and leaning on one leg with the weight unevenly distributed strains the lower spine.

4. Improper lifting, such as bending forward from the waist instead of squatting with the knees, forces the discs to bear excess load, making them vulnerable to herniate.

Early warning signs of slipped disc:

Poor posture may not cause immediate pain, but a slipped disc can lead to:

Sharp pain in the lower back or neck

Pain radiating to arms or legs (sciatica is common in a lumbar slipped disc)

Numbness or tingling sensations

Muscle weakness

Difficulty in bending, sitting, or walking for long durations

How to do posture correction?

Dr S. D. Abrol shared 7 lifestyle and posture changes that can reduce the risk of getting a slip disc:

1. Sit smart: Use an ergonomic chair with lumbar support, keeping your feet flat on the floor, avoiding crossing legs, and ensuring your screen is at eye level.

2. Strengthen core muscles: A strong core reduces spinal strain. Gentle yoga, pilates, and physiotherapy-guided exercises help build stability.

3. Lift properly: Lift by bending at the knees, keeping objects close to the body, and avoiding bending at the waist.

4. Take regular breaks: Move your body by standing, stretching, or walking every 30–40 minutes if you sit for long hours.

5. Sleep position matters: Choose a medium-firm mattress and sleep on your side with a pillow between the knees, which helps maintain spinal alignment.

6. Correct forward head posture: Keep your screen at eye level and practice chin-tuck exercises to restore cervical alignment.

7. Seek medical help when needed: Persistent pain may require physiotherapy, medications, or, rarely, surgery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.