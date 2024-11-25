Is your sleep disrupted by acid reflux at night? Doctor shares tips to manage

GERD, also referred to as Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease is a chronic illness where the acid reflux from the stomach can affect the oesophagus. It is usually characterised by heartburn, nausea and discomfort in the abdomen. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Lohith U, Consultant – Surgical Gastroenterology Bariatric and GI Oncology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, spoke of the causes of GERD, it’s effect on sleep and how we can manage the symptoms. Also read | Acid reflux management guide: Causes, symptoms, effective treatment options and prevention tips Heartburn, nausea and discomfort in the abdomen are some of the common symptoms of acid reflux.(Shutterstock)

Causes of Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease:

"The lower esophageal sphincter, which is the muscle that separates the oesophagus and the stomach, relaxes improperly, enabling the acid to flow back up. Acid reflux can strike those who are affected at any time of day. Night-time GERD, on the other hand, refers to situations in which the acid reflux may worsen while the patient is asleep," explained Dr. Lohith U.

Effects of Nighttime GERD on Sleep:

"Frequent awakenings and poor sleep quality are caused by acid reflux, which also causes discomfort like heartburn, coughing fits, choking, or a foul taste in the mouth. Insufficient sleep can eventually result in daily exhaustion, agitation, impaired concentration, and a reduction in the body's metabolic processes. It can cause oesophagitis (esophageal inflammation), ulcers, and in certain situations, constriction of the oesophagus (strictures), respiratory problems, or Barrett's oesophagus, a precancerous condition." said Dr. Lohith U.

Tips to manage acid reflux at night:

Dr Lohith U shared a few preventive tips to manage acid reflux at night and improve sleeping patterns:

Raising the bed's head by six to eight inches.

Moderately portioned early dinners.

Steer clear of fatty or spicy foods right before bed.

Taking a nap on your left side.

Controlling weight to avoid stomach pressure.

Medical treatment with antacids or acid-reducing drugs provided by a healthcare provider.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.