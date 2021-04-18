Ishaan Khatter's jaw-dropping flow in stick twirling exercise stuns Btown celebs

Having established the fact that pull-ups are a child game for him, courtesy his regular fitness videos, Ishaan Khatter recently left fans and even Bollywood celebrities swooning over his extraordinary workout outside the gym and with his “stick game.” Giving a sneak peek into his rigorous exercise session as he worked out in the lap of nature, Ishaan was seen being jaw-droppingly smooth with the single stick twirling exercise, the flow of which stunned actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Taking to his social media handle, Ishaan shared the robust video, initially featuring him working out inside a wooden house with bare-torso and later switching to black athleisure wear as he stepped out in the backdrop of greenery and mountain scenery. The video opens to Ishaan practicing some twirling exercises with a bar in hand to strengthen the grip of his wrist, followed by pull-ups on two handles suspended from the ceiling.

Stepping out into the picturesque garden, Ishaan is seen further developing his wrist and forehand strength by leaping over a shoulder-high fencing with alternate-hand support. He is then seen dodging the cane thrusts by his friend Bhavna Pani and just when we were sure that the actor was too flexible to be true and without a bone in his body, Ishaan left us in awe with his single stick twirling exercise which he performed with his hands outstretched before him and even behind his back like a martial art pro.

The fitness video ended with Ishaan nailing a handstand in the backdrop of a beautiful moon-lit sky. “Stay strong and connect with yourself. Healing energies for all (sic),” he wrote in the caption while adding, “Nature is the most explicit form of spirituality. P.S- thanks to @panibhavna for giving me a hard time in the stick game (sic).”

Quick to respond, Ayushmann Khurrana gushed, “Beautiful” while Anil Kapoor emptied his stash of fire emojis in the comments section and Siddhant Chaturvedi went “Wow! (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi's comments on Ishaan Khatter's fitness video (Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Health benefits of the exercises Ishaan performed:

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

The athletic activity or handstand exercise is called Adho Mukha Vrksasana in modern yoga while it is named bananeira in Afro-Brazilian martial art –capoeira. It involves balancing the body by spacing one’s hands approximately shoulder-width apart and extending the legs straight up together.

While it is performed in acro dance, cheerleading, circus, yoga, calisthenics and gymnastics, it is not recommended if the position of one’s ribs, hips and legs keeps changing or there is too much motion or adjustments in search of balance. This can happen during finding the correct alignment due to lack of body awareness or lack of ab strength.

Since handstand is a plyometric exercise, meaning that it bears the own bodyweight, it is beneficial in increasing circulation in the upper body, increasing the blood flow to lungs and strengthening of bones in wrists, arms, shoulders and spine. It also helps to build up one’s core strength, strengthen hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thigh muscles and spinal muscles.

As for the single stick twirling exercise, it develops the wrist and forehand flexibility. It is a part of the Filipino Martial Art using Escrima sticks and is highly respected for its speed and practicality as a self-defence system.

It comes handy for single stick fights that are called Arnis and also known as Kali or Eskrima/Escrima which is the national martial art of the Philippines. The exercise not only burns calories and keeps one in good shape but also develops and enhances various fitness components, primarily the aerobic which improves one’s cardio.

Additionally, it stimulates joint mobility especially in the elbows, shoulders, knees and hips. This leads to enhanced fitness attributes like flexibility, agility and balance.

