Jacqueline Fernandez' headstand by poolside inspires us to work on washboard abs

Headstand but make it look glamorous! Jacqueline Fernandez' defined midriff is worth showing off and that is exactly what we are aiming for after taking fitness motivation from her to nail Yoga's Shirshasana
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Giving us serious inspiration to maintain a very flat stomach with well-developed muscles, Bhoot Police actor Jacqueline Fernandez was seen moving her legs in cycling motion while nailing a headstand by the poolside and that is all the boost we need to get up, hit the grind and strengthen our abdominal muscles. If challenged into acing a headstand but making it look glamorous, Jacky would win hands down with a defined midriff which is worth showing off and that is exactly what we are aiming for after taking fitness motivation from her to Shirshasana pose.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacqueline shared an advertorial video that featured her donning a white crop top, teamed with a nude pink pair of tights and sneakers to complete her athleisure attire. Accessorising her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, Jacqueline pulled back her tresses into a ponytail to keep her hair off her face during the rigorous exercise session.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, the actor opted for a dewy makeup look as she knelt on a Yoga mat spread on the floor in an open setting and stood completely inverted. Supporting her body weight on the crown of her head, Jacqueline nailed a headstand which is called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana in Yoga.

Benefits of headstand or Yoga's Sirshasana

Yoga headstand is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana which is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

Headstand is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practised after gaining much balance.

