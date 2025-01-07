Jennifer Aniston's fitness secrets for toned body at 55 revealed; she follows 1 strict diet rule to stay in shape

Jennifer Aniston doesn't age; it seems like the actor's been on a constant glow-up since the early '90s. Not surprisingly, as someone who has committed to healthy living for decades, diet and exercise go hand in hand to create the 55-year-old's wellness routine. In a recent interview with Today.com, Jennifer opened up about how she prioritises nutritional eating along with moderation. Read on for her secrets. Also read | Shilpa Shetty's diet revealed: ‘I don’t eat steamed or boiled food’ Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. (File Photo/ AP)

Jennifer Aniston's diet secrets revealed

“I do 80/20. I give myself days where I can have whatever I want. I don’t deprive myself,” she told the portal. 80 percent of the time, Jennifer focuses on nutrient-dense meals and then allows herself a bit more leniency for the other 20 percent of the time.

Describing her diet as 'boring', the actor shared that she loads up on protein, veggies, salads and 'tons of water'. When it comes to healthy snack options, her go-tos include popcorn, protein bars and shakes.

Jennifer added that she likes to make small but smart tweaks to her food, like skipping extra salt and taking it easy on the salad dressing. Speaking about the 'power of seasonings' and vinegar to add flavour to her dishes, the actor said, “Stuff like that will create a taste that that is so delicious, where you’re not just dousing everything with salt and butter or olive oil to make it taste good.”

Jennifer on her workout routine

Over time, Jennifer says she has learned that less is more when it comes to fitness, so she steers clear of 'aggressive' workouts. 'You don’t have to break your body to get strong, your workouts don’t have to be hours a day,' she says. The actor typically aims to exercise at least three to four times a week, and during an ideal week, she'll hit the gym four to five times.

In a recent interview with People, Jennifer revealed she loves Pvolve, a functional fitness method that combines strength training with Pilates-style sculpting. Click here to know more about the actor's workout routine.