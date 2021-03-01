Jonah Hill shares body acceptance post, calls out daily for shaming him

Celebrities are constantly under scrutiny, be it by the audience or media, and their appearance is being judged, whether they gain or lose weight. Most recently American actor and comedian Jonah Hill was the subject of one such article by a leading British daily and the two time Oscar nominee decided to take it in his stride, and turned it into a post about body positivity and acceptance. The actor has been in the news quite a bit for his weight, whether he lost or gained it, and during a recent trip to the beach for surfing, the Superbad actor was photographed shirtless as well as in his wetsuit, but the Moneyball actor had the most perfect comeback. The 37-year-old took to his Instagram and shared screenshots of the article from The Daily Mail and wrote, "I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers."

He added that now, in his late thirties he is finally comfortable with himself and loves and accepts himself for who he is. Continuing in the caption, "So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a “good for me” post . And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post”. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect."

He concluded by very politely calling out The Daily Mail, writing, "All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)."

The actor was praised by many of his celebrity friends for sharing the post."You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!" Justin Timberlake wrote while Andy Cohen replied with a praise hands emoji. Beanie Feldstein, Hill's younger sister, added, "You're the best in the world I love you""When I take my shirt off at the beach it looks like I am still wearing a shirt...or sweater. Now I will show it off with pride!" wrote Judd Apatow.

Social media users also lauded Jonah for sharing the post, sharing how they also struggled with body image issues.

I’m 20 and this has always been my biggest insecurity and recently, a couple of months ago I learned how to live & love myself. So things like this really lighten my day up and push me to go forward. Jonah Hill is a beautiful soul and an inspiration! — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 27, 2021





Over the course of his career the actor has lost and gained several times for movie roles, and has always been the subject of scrutiny for the same. In a previous interview with GQ, the 21 Jump Street actor had shared his struggles with being overweight, saying, "The biggest shift in my personal style was that I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy. It's really hard when you're overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren't made for people who are overweight to have style."

"So, I think it surprises people. Even now, I'll overhear someone discussing my place in the fashion world or whatever, and people are like, 'That guy? The schlubby guy from Superbad," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hill is currently filming Netflix's star-studded new movie 'Don't Look Up'. The film also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rob Morgan.