Just had cataract surgery? Ophthalmologist shares 10 dos and don’ts for the first 48 hours to prevent infection

Cataract is a common age-related eye condition where the natural lens becomes cloudy, leading to blurred vision, glare, and difficulty with everyday tasks like reading or driving. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, cataracts affect over 94 million people worldwide, making it the leading cause of blindness. However, cataract surgery, especially micro-incision phacoemulsification, is quick, safe, and successful in over 95 percent of cases. But surgery is only half the journey. Ophthalmologist Dr Thanemozhi Srinivasan explains that the first 48 hours after the procedure are crucial. This short window helps protect your eyes, prevent infection, and ensure your vision heals comfortably. Follow these tips for recovery after cataract surgery. (Adobe Stock)

Why are the first 48 hours after cataract surgery crucial? “During cataract surgery, the cloudy lens is replaced with an artificial one through a very small incision. While this cut heals on its own, it remains delicate in the first two days,” Dr Srinivasan tells Health Shots. In fact, post-surgical complications, such as infection, inflammation, or pressure changes, are linked to poor early aftercare. Therefore, following precautions during this period significantly improves visual outcomes and long-term eye health.

Dos after cataract surgery 1. Rest in the right position After surgery, lie on your back or on the side opposite the operated eye. This reduces pressure on the eye. While sleeping, keep your head slightly elevated and wear the protective eye shield at night to avoid accidental rubbing.

2. Follow your eye-drop schedule strictly Use prescribed antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drops exactly as advised. Wash your hands before every application, avoid touching the bottle tip to your eye, and wait at least five minutes between different drops. According to Dr Srinivasan, this routine is key to preventing infection and controlling swelling.

3. Keep the eye gently clean If there is mild discharge, clean it using sterile cotton dipped in cooled boiled water. Always wipe from the inner corner outward and use fresh cotton for each wipe.

4. Wear protective eyewear outdoors "Eye shields or sunglasses protect your eyes from dust, wind, sunlight, and accidental contact. Wearing them, especially outdoors and at night, supports smoother healing," suggests Dr Srinivasan.

5. Use pain relief if needed Mild soreness, watering, or a gritty feeling is common. Paracetamol or ibuprofen can be taken if required, along with prescribed eye drops.

Don'ts after cataract surgery 1. Don't bend, stoop, or lift heavy objects Bending forward or lifting weights over 5 kg can increase eye pressure and strain the incision. Avoid strenuous household chores and heavy work.

2. Don't rub or touch your eye Rubbing exposes the eye to germs and increases infection risk. Even mild itching should be ignored.

3. Avoid water, soap, and makeup near the eyes "For at least 48 hours, keep water, shampoo, soap, and makeup away from your eyes. Eye makeup should be avoided for around four weeks," says Dr Srinivasan.

4. Don't drive immediately after surgery Vision may be temporarily blurry. Arrange for someone to take you home and wait until your doctor confirms it’s safe to drive.

5. Avoid swimming, hot tubs, or saunas Water in pools and spas can carry bacteria that may cause serious eye infections.

Mild redness, light sensitivity, watering, or tiny floaters are common and usually settle within days. You can start gentle movement after a few days, but avoid dusty environments and make sure you wear UV-blocking sunglasses to manage light sensitivity outdoors.

When to seek medical help immediately Contact your eye surgeon if pain increases, vision worsens, or you notice flashes of light, new floaters, or a curtain-like shadow in your vision. As Dr Srinivasan says, early attention to these symptoms can prevent serious complications and protect your sight.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)