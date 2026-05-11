Jyotika at 47 stuns internet with rigorous Mother’s Day fitness routine: ‘Pull ups require a lot of dedication’

At 47, actor Jyotika continues to redefine fitness goals, proving that dedication knows no age. In an Instagram video posted on May 10, the mother-of-two shared a glimpse of her intense workout regimen, leaving both fans and fellow celebrities in awe of her strength and agility. Also read | Jyotika's ‘insane’ high-intensity workout routine at 47 leaves fans speechless: 'Real inspiration' Actor Jyotika captivated fans with her intense workout routine, promoting self-love. (Instagram/ Jyotika)

Accompanying the high-octane video montage, Jyotika shared an inspiring message about health and self-love, writing, "This Mother’s Day, pull yourself up and start the day with self-love."

Inside Jyotika's workout: a masterclass in strength The video showcased Jyotika’s versatility in the gym, featuring a series of advanced movements that target upper body strength, core stability, and explosive power. The actor demonstrated impressive upper-body strength, performing multiple variations of pull-ups and chin-ups with controlled form.

Utilising a bench, she performed deep tricep dips, adding a level of difficulty that highlights her muscular endurance. The routine included dynamic movements such as bench hops and specialised core work on the Smith machine, emphasising her functional fitness. Closing out the session, Jyotika focused on postural health with controlled repetitions on the rear delt machine. Also read | 62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...'

Celebrities and fans react to Jyotika's workout video Jyotika's post drew praise from the film industry. Actor Sonakshi Sinha was quick to react, commenting, "Oh no way Jo (Jyotika)!!!! Actor Soha Ali Khan also commented, “Wow!!”

Jyotika's commitment equally inspired fans. One Instagram user commented, "Age is just a number when confidence speaks," while another noted, "Too cool!" A fan said, "My all time inspiration." An Instagram user also commented, "You are such a beautiful soul with an amazing heart! You are an inspiration." Another shared, "Those pull-ups motivated me!" Agreeing, a fan commented, "Such an inspiration. Pull ups require a lot of dedication."

Jyotika’s Mother’s Day 2026 message resonated beyond the gym. Her ability to balance a demanding career, motherhood, and a high-level fitness routine serves as a testament to her discipline. By framing her rigorous workout as an act of self-love, she encouraged mothers and women everywhere to prioritise their physical and mental well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.