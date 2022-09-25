Kajal Aggarwal’s Kalaripayattu lessons for Kamal Hassan starrer Indian 2

Kajal Aggarwal is currently gearing up to work in Kamal Hassan starrer film Indian 2. the actor is taking intense lessons in order to work in the film. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and believes in sweating it out through fitness. Kajal Aggarwal’s fitness diaries are goals for us to refer to when we need to upgrade our fitness game. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a beast with snippets from her gym routine being super intense at her workout diaries. From high intensity workouts to yoga, Kajal swears by all of it and is often spotted doing it right at her gym. The actor is currently focussing on upgrading her fitness game for the film Indian 2. Indian 2, beside Kajal and Kamal Hassan, also stars Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal is festive fashion goals in sleeveless red Benarasi sharara set

Kajal is working on Kalaripayattu for the film. Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial arts form, believed to have originated in the state of Kerala borrows heavily from nature and the styles of nature to defend the opponent. Kajal shared a video compilation of herself in various stances of the martial arts form and wrote, “Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally. Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! CVN Kalari have been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalaripayattu comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving body awareness and the overall flexibility of the body. It also helps in improving concentration of the body, gaining control over the mind and knowing the stances for self-defence.