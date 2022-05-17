Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after plastic surgery; health experts on what could have gone wrong

Popular Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj, all of 21, died of complications after undergoing a ‘fat-free' cosmetic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to reports, the actress' lungs filled up with fluid and she subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. It is being alleged that the surgery was done in a hospital ICU which lacked the required facilities. It is also being said that Chethana apparently did not inform her parents before going through the procedure and the consent form was filled by her friend. The friends and fans of the actress are still reeling under shock and it has sparked a debate on how safe these plastic surgery procedures are, and how body image issues and the desire to look a certain way could actually be fatal.

We got in touch with some health experts to know more about liposuction, commonly known as fat-free cosmetic surgery and what could have possibly gone wrong with the young actress.

What is liposuction or fat-free cosmetic surgery

"Liposuction surgery involves removal of fat from certain stubborn areas of the body which are resistant to diet and exercise. This is performed in any age group between 18 to 65. Patient needs to be assessed properly pre operatively to make sure they are fit to undergo the procedure. The assessment of risk of anaesthesia needs to be done as well," Dr Shraddha Despande, Consultant Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central told HT Digital in an email interview.

Liposuction not a solution for obesity

Dr. Adhishwar Sharma, Senior Consultant, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in a telephonic conversation told HT Digital that people these days think liposuction can fix their obesity issues which is wrong.

"People with near ideal weight and have got little fat excess and want to get rid of that are candidates for liposuction. Some people are selling liposuction as a cure for obesity. No it is not. The best tip for obesity is diet restriction, increasing your movement and taking a nutritious diet," says Dr Sharma.

He adds that if one is playing with fire if it is used as a tool to reduce weight and accidents can even happen under trained hands because the body is not able to handle it. Dr Sharma says in liposuction, there is a lot of fluid shift and a morbid obese patient could develop certain complication.

Possible cause of Chethana Raj's death

Considering Chethana Raj apparently did not have any obesity issues, Dr Sharma suspects lignocaine toxicity during the procedure which could have led to the tragedy in absence of facilities. Lignocaine is commonly used as a numbing agent during procedures. "In case of overdose of lignocaine, brain goes into deep sleep; there could be cardiac toxicity where heart is functioning but is not able to pump much blood and heart rate increases tremendously, it is called ventricular tachycardia," says Dr Sharma.

"When these complications occur, you need overnight ventilation in order to come out of it because drug is slowly metabolised from the body. If you are in small centre and you don't have facilities, patient's death is assured," adds the expert. He says liposuction is a common surgery done worldwide but there must be trained and qualified people for doing it and there should be proper facilities.

Risks of liposuction

Opening up on other risks and complications of the surgery, Dr Despande says, "risks of surgery include bruising and swelling in the local area. More grave complications include fluid overload, pulmonary embolism and pulmonary Edema. Megaliposuction, which is removal of fat more than 10 percent of body weight should be avoided as it can lead to more complications."

"Post liposuction one needs to follow the doctor's instructions and wear special pressure garment. Liposuction done by qualified individuals and in an institute with ICU setup is advisable," adds the expert.

Don't chase perfection

Dr Adhishwar Sharma concludes one should not be chasing perfection as it only exists on social media and things could go really wrong in real life. He added that people who are looking for a perfect body may lead a miserable life as they are not happy with their looks and they may push plastic and cosmetic surgeons to perform the procedure.

Precautions to follow during liposuction

Educating yourself about the procedure and risks, and clearing the doubts with the doctor will help one to reduce the risk of complications.

"If you have gone under the knife, keep the surgery area clean, and do not apply any cosmetics there. Use antibiotics and ointments as per the doctor’s prescription. One will have to avoid chewing after facial plastic surgery and will be advised a liquid diet. One will also have to give up on smoking and alcohol and avoid doing any heavy activities or driving. Drink enough water to rejuvenate the skin and flush out toxins from the body. Before undergoing plastic surgery you need to check the credentials of the surgeon. Discuss your medical history with the doctor before undergoing any type of surgery, and also inform him/her about the medication you are taking. After the surgery, you need to ask the doctor before taking any medication or supplements," says Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon & Director, The Esthetic Clinics told HT Digital.

Dr Despande advises to follow these tips:

1. Ensure you are following regular diet and exercise regime.

2. Undergo a thorough medical examination and prior anaesthetic check up to ensure you are fit for surgery.

3. Inform your doctor if you are having any allergies or have undergone any previous surgeries or faced any complications in past.

4. Don’t hide any medical issues or habits like smoking or alcohol intake.

5. Do thorough research before opting for any surgery.

6. Prefer to get operated in an accredited setup with ICU facility.