Karan Wahi flaunts ripped back, gives a glimpse of lat pulldown workout at gym
- Karan Wahi leaves fitness freaks swooning as he goes shirtless to give a sneak peek of his rigorous workout session at the gym while performing lat pulldown at a cable pulley machine and here’s why you should opt for this exercise too
Stumping our Tuesday blues early, actor Karan Wahi set fans motivated enough to hit the grind this evening courtesy his workout video from the gym. Leaving fitness freaks swooning, Karan went shirtless to give a sneak peek of his rigorous workout session at the gym while performing lat pulldown at a cable pulley machine.
Taking to his social media handle, the Dill Mill Gayye-fame star shared a reel video straight out of the gym that featured him with his back to the camera as he sweat it out on the robust gym equipment. Working out his shoulders and back, Karan was seen donning only a pair of black track pants and a pair of matching sneakers to ace the athleisure look.
Sitting down at the pulldown station with knees secured under the pads, Karan grasped the bar with his hands, shoulders opened wide and palms facing away.
Driving his shoulder blades down and together, he pulled the bar to his collarbone. Controlling its path back up, Karan attempted a few reps while keeping his back to the camera only to flaunt his six-pack abs and beefy arm muscles later.
He wittily captioned the video, “Dont know about u But I GOT MY BACK P.s- Getting back in shape thanx to @pramod08shinde (sic).”
This exercise is performed while sitting with one’s upper thighs restrained under a thigh pad. Using adjustable resistance, usually plates, one pulls the hanging bar down to reach their chin level before releasing it back up with control and repeating the same pulldown exercise.
Benefits:
Lat pulldowns concentrate on improving postures and spinal stability. Done as part of an upper body strength workout, lat pulldown work the back muscles, especially the latissimus dorsi or the “lat” which is the muscle just under the armpits and spreading across and down the back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate-friendly foam building insulation may be harmful to human health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Wahi flaunts ripped back, gives a glimpse of lat pulldown workout at gym
- Karan Wahi leaves fitness freaks swooning as he goes shirtless to give a sneak peek of his rigorous workout session at the gym while performing lat pulldown at a cable pulley machine and here’s why you should opt for this exercise too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study prioritises Covid vaccination for those with genetic disorders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overweight, diabetic people at risk of developing non-alcoholic liver disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty nails Yoga’s Natarajasana in new fitness post, here are its perks
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra encourages fans to be consistent when it comes to moving towards one’s goals in her latest ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’, nails the Dancer’s Pose of Yoga or Natarajasana and we are in awe of her balance. Here are some benefits of this exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 antibodies are transferred from pregnant women to their babies: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star
- Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: As the Maine Pyar Kiya star turns 52, here’s taking some workout motivation from her latest fitness video which is sure to make your jaws drop in awe and encourage you to pull out your Yoga mats | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young drivers find music is a must as more stimulus helps their driving ability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links sleep to storing the memory of newly learned material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hair today, not gone tomorrow!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen use, mental health spur talk of marijuana curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination, physical distancing may prevent future Covid-19 surges: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox