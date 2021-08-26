Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu’s couple workout is fitness goals this Thursday

Several studies have pointed out the fact that exercising together with your partner can boost the quality of your romantic bond since couples who work out together feel more satisfied in their relationships and preaching the same is television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu. Raising the bar of couple workout goals a notch higher with their flexible buddy split stretches and robust crunch toss, the duo established how sharing a common goal also builds strength within the relationship that may not have formed in another way.

Taking to his social media handle, Karanvir shared two pictures that gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his and Teejay’s intense workout session at the gym. Dressed in comfortable athleisure wear, the couple made exercising seem fun as they performed the partner workout and that is all the fitness motivation we need to get up and hit the gym today.

The first picture featured the two sitting on the floor with their neck long, shoulders relaxed, back long and upright, feet flexed with toes pointed toward the ceiling and legs spread wide, about 90 percent as far as possible. Sitting in front of each other with the soles of their feet braced against the other, Karanvir and Teejay extended their arms forward and clasped each other’s hands.

While Karanvir kept his back long from his tailbone to the top of his head and slowly leaned forward at the hip joints, extending his arms directly forward (not down), Teejay slowly leaned backwards, gently helping stretching while making sure to keep a forward gaze, feet flexed, toes pointed upward and back long. Ideally, the practitioners should hold this high-kicker’s stretch position for 30 seconds, relax briefly and repeat.

The following picture featured the two lying on the floor with their feet facing each other and lower legs interlocked. Sitting on the ground and facing each other, they passed or handed off the medicine ball after nailing a crunch each. This crunch toss exercise involves a person with the medicine ball to slowly lower down to the ground and then return to starting position after which they toss the ball to their partner who will then do the same exercise.

Ideally, this should continue for 1-3 minutes until each partner has passed 15 times. Karanvir captioned the pictures, “The couple that #worksout together, Stays #fitforever @bombaysunshine (sic).”

Benefits:

Stretches can be accommodated into everyday workout routine to reap the greatest gains but lasting improvement in flexibility can also be achieved if one stretches at least two or three times a week as it makes the short and tight muscles flexible, strong and healthy. This simple exercise helps one to burn calories at a faster rate and allows the entire body to lose weight better.

Apart from improving posture and decreasing muscle soreness, stretching can improve the range of motion, prevent loss of range of motion, decrease back pain and help prevent injury. It manages stress and relieves post-exercise aches and pains by reducing muscular tension and enhancing muscular relaxation.

As for medicine ball training, it positively enhances muscle strength, muscle power, coordination, agility, balance and speed. Crunch tosses of medicine ball builds up core strength which helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps in improving balance and stability and ensures a good posture.

Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. It strengthens the diaphragm and reduces the risk of back pain and injury.

