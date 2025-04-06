Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar 'feels heartbroken when genius people adopt extreme methods to lose weight'

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, whose new book, The Commonsense Diet, was launched by actor Kareena Kapoor in Mumbai on April 2, says it's 'heartbreaking' to see people, especially those who are accomplished and intelligent, prioritise quick fixes or ‘extreme methods’ for weight loss or achieving a certain body shape, often at the cost of their health and well-being. Also read | Rujuta Diwekar shares a simple Chaitra Navratri meal plan Rujuta Diwekar feels sad that the emphasis on physical appearance and the ideal body type can drive people to pursue extreme measures. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Rujuta on weight loss 'shortcut or quick fix’

In a March 30 interview with t2online.in, Rujuta was asked 'what kind of queries or demands from your clients irk you'. She then reacted to people adopting 'extreme methods' for weight loss, and said: “I feel heartbroken when fully functional people who are geniuses at what they do adopt an extreme method to lose weight or get thin. Or they’ll go for a shortcut or a quick fix as it is always at the cost of their health and well-being. I really feel like people should eat better because they don’t need to do anything extreme to lead a good or healthy life.”

‘Even brightest people get carried away with trends’

Rujuta also said, “I started working in 1999 when I took up sports science and nutrition. People have eaten correctly even when there were no such professions as dietitians or nutritionists. And now that there is this whole influx of dietitians, nutritionists or health apps, instead of our food decisions getting easier, they’re getting more and more complicated. When I started, people used to avoid rice because they thought it was full of calories. Now they are eating rice for the prebiotic starch and avoiding roti for its gluten. So, when it comes to food and health, even the brightest people seem to keep their common sense aside and get carried away with the trends. And that is exactly what keeps people like me in business.”

In her Instagram posts, Rujuta asks people to focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods and highlights how balanced eating habits can promote overall health and well-being. She often also highlights how limited knowledge about healthy eating and sustainable lifestyle changes can contribute to the appeal of quick fixes. Click here to learn what she once said about sleep's relation to weight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.