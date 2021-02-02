Kate Middleton's selfie video on Instagram marks 'Children's Mental Health Week'
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton recently shared a message about 'Children's Mental Health Week' - the first in a planned annual initiative from Kate's patronage 'Place2Be', one of the causes close to her heart.
The 39-year-old member of The Royal Family, Middleton wrote in the caption of a selfie video on Instagram, "Tomorrow is the start of Children's Mental Health Week - an opportunity to remind ourselves not just how important our own children's mental health is but also parental wellbeing too. We look forward to sharing more about this year's theme of expressing yourself throughout the week."
The mom of three looked cosy and casual in a blue hat and jacket as she stood outside of her family's country home Anmer Hall. She spoke directly to the camera about the year's theme, which is "Express Yourself."
"This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself, about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings," Kate explained.
"So whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry, it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself," she added.
Though the weekly event is called Children's Mental Health Week, Kate stressed that parents should also find ways to express their creativity.
"This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too," Middleton said.
"Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."
In the video, she also reminded parents that lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic can add more stress to their lives than usual.
"Make sure everyone looks after themselves. It's very hard to prioritise but it's definitely needed now more than ever," she said.
"It's important for our children that we look after ourselves too."
Fans applauded Kate's message in the comments section.
One follower wrote, "So important, many years ago my late mother's mantra was, a happy parent = a happy child."
Another added, "A beautiful & caring lady. Diana would have been so proud of William & Catherine."
