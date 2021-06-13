Katrina Kaif on post-Covid fitness routine: Go slow and listen to your body

Katrina Kaif is talking about her fitness regimen post recovering from Covid-19 in a new Instagram post. The actor, who had recovered from the virus in April, shared how she is falling back to her old fitness routine. Anyone who follows the actor knows that she is an avid fitness enthusiast and regularly works out. However, after getting infected with Covid-19, her fitness routine took a hit.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, fitness is the last thing on our minds. The overwhelming situation surrounding us has a huge role to play in it. However, when someone gets infected by the virus, the situation becomes worse. Their body goes through a lot of changes. Fatigue and tiredness are prime symptoms, and even simple tasks seem herculean. Katrina’s post also talked about the same.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Bharat actor posted a picture of herself dressed in an athleisure ensemble. In the caption, she revealed that post recovering from Covid-19, she had to be patient with herself to get back to exercising. She suggested that the best way to do so is to go slow and listen to our body. She also pointed out that there will be good days and days when everything will be exhausting. She said the best way to tackle these feelings is by taking some time and trusting the healing process.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif is summer-ready in breezy white mini shirt dress and floral mask

Katrina captioned her post, “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise - you have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, you have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”

In April, the star had shared an intense workout video of herself sweating it at the gym. The clip will surely motivate you.

Katrina Kaif had tested positive for Covid-19 in April. Almost two weeks later, on April 17, she had shared that she tested negative for Covid-19. Currently, the star is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi, also starring Akshay Kumar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter