King Charles's diagnosis shines spotlight on common cancers in men; all you want to know

British monarch King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer while undergoing a hospital procedure for prostate enlargement, said Buckingham Palace in a statement. Although a specific type of cancer has been identified, the exact nature of it remains undisclosed. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement. The treatment has begun and as a result King Charles will be delaying his public duties, the Palace said. The diagnosis has brought spotlight to common types of cancer in men. Early detections remain the key to treat many types of cancer. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Buckingham palace said in a statement. (Samir Hussein via AP)(AP)

Part of the reproductive system in men, the prostate makes fluid for semen and is located below the bladder. Men above 50s are at higher risk of enlarged prostates, however, the condition is not linked to cancer. The symptoms of an enlarged prostate are frequent urination, trouble in urination, and inability to completely empty the bladder. (Also read: PM Narendra Modi wishes for speedy recovery of Britain’s King Charles)

Men are more at risk of developing cancer as compared to women. Men have a one in two chance of being diagnosed with cancer during their lifetimes as for women, the chance is one in three, as per National Cancer Institute. An analysis by the institute suggests certain biological differences between the two sexes could account for the imbalance, rather than lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol use, body mass index (BMI) and height, physical activity, diet, medications, and medical history.

Dr Vedant Kabra, Principal Director - Surgical oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram shares five common types of cancer in men.

1. Prostate cancer: It is the most prevalent cancer among men worldwide. It develops in the prostate gland, a small walnut-shaped organ that produces seminal fluid. While many cases are slow-growing, early detection is crucial for effective treatment.

2. Lung cancer: Lung cancer is a significant health concern for men, often linked to smoking and exposure to harmful substances. It develops in the lungs' cells and can spread rapidly if not detected early. Quitting smoking and regular screenings can reduce the risk.

3. Colorectal cancer: Colorectal cancer affects the colon or rectum and ranks high among common cancers in men. Lifestyle factors, such as diet and physical activity, play a role in its development. Screening tests, including colonoscopies, aid in early detection and prevention.

4. Liver cancer: Hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer, is more prevalent in men. Chronic conditions like hepatitis B or C, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity can contribute to its development. Regular check-ups and lifestyle modifications are essential preventive measures.

5. Bladder cancer: Bladder cancer is another common malignancy affecting men, often associated with smoking and exposure to certain chemicals. Blood in urine and changes in urinary habits are potential early signs. Timely medical attention and lifestyle adjustments can impact prognosis.

"Regular health check-ups, a healthy lifestyle, and awareness of risk factors are pivotal in preventing and detecting these common cancers in men. Consultation with healthcare professionals and adherence to recommended screenings contribute significantly to early intervention and improved outcomes," concludes Dr Kabra.