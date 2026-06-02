Kolkata gastroenterologist shares why some people struggle with weight loss even after doing everything right

“It’s not uncommon to encounter a person who says, ‘I’ve tried everything, but the weight keeps coming back’,” said Dr Debnath. Today, many people experience a pattern in which they lose weight with considerable effort, only for the weight to return over time. While this might be attributed to a lack of consistency in the person’s efforts, in certain situations, things might be more complex.

Weight loss is accompanied by a plethora of theories and ideologies. While many people are making necessary lifestyle changes, they are stuck in a cycle of weight loss and gain. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prasanta Debnath, consultant gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, Kolkata, reveals why some bodies resist weight loss despite lifestyle fixes.

He also mentioned that there’s a concept of a person’s biological set point. This means the body maintains a weight within a certain range. When a person tries to go below the weight in the range, the body will put up resistance in the form of hunger, tiredness, and cravings .

Dr Debnath highlighted that losing weight isn’t just about eating less and exercising more. The human body responds differently to weight loss. When you consume fewer calories , hunger hormones rise, metabolism slows down, and the body starts to conserve energy. This is a natural process in the human body, and it’s supposed to happen to enable survival. However, it’s a process that makes weight loss difficult.

“In the Indian context, the situation might be further complicated by the fact that Indians might be more prone to abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, and conditions such as diabetes and thyroid,” said Dr Debnath. While the same diet and exercise might be followed by different people, the results might vary considerably and the reason for why the process of weight management cannot be done in the same way for everyone.

Lifestyle modification is not enough According to Dr Debnath, there has been a gradual evolution in how obesity is understood and managed. The first step in the process remains lifestyle modification. However, in recent times, it has been understood that not everyone may need this. Moreover, if the lifestyle modification has not been successful despite repeated attempts, then additional medical interventions may be necessary.

He highlighted that newly introduced minimally invasive techniques are being considered in this regard. These include endoscopy techniques that reduce the stomach's volume. This helps individuals manage their portions more efficiently.

Unlike surgery, this technique does not involve incisions. The purpose of this technique is to help individuals manage their portions more efficiently. “The purpose of this new approach is not to help individuals take the easy way out.

The purpose is to help individuals who may be struggling with the process because their body may not be responding in the right way,” Dr Debnath told HT Lifestyle. This new approach may be helpful for individuals who may be caught in the cycle of losing and gaining weight. The reason for this is the fact that the body may not be responding in the right way. The reason for this may be the lack of the right approach.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.