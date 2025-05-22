Korean woman shows facial exercise her mom does at 73 to look younger: 'You don't need plastic surgery if you do this'

Jessica Lee, a New York-based content creator, regularly shares Korean beauty hacks on Instagram. She also keeps sharing videos of her 73-year-old mother Yong Lee's anti-ageing diet and fitness secrets. In a video she posted on May 13, Jessica was joined by her mom as they demonstrated Yong's 'facial exercises everyone should be doing to look younger without plastic surgery'. Also read | Korean woman reveals her dad's strict diet at 62 for flawless skin, jet black hair: 'What he eats to maintain his youth' Jessica Lee with her mother Yong Lee, 73. (Instagram/ Jessica Lee)

Exercise to reduce nasolabial folds without surgery

In her caption, Jessica wrote, “My mom’s V line facial exercise to create a V line face shape and reduce nasolabial folds without surgery and spending a lot of money has been going viral on TikTok so here it is. She’s been doing this religiously for years!! I do it daily too now plus the neck exercises because I want to look like her when I’m 73!!”

In the video, they said: “Facial exercises to look this young at 73: my mom wanted to teach you guys all the exercises that she does and it is doing wonders. You don't need plastic surgery if you do this... yes, save money...”

Grab your ears and massage them up and down

Jessica added as the mother-daughter duo demonstrated the exercises, “So if you want to get rid of this line on your nasal labial fold, she said you actually have to massage your ear, which is so weird because my mom says the circulation around your ear really determines a lot of the wrinkles and sagginess on your face. So hold your two fingers as V, just grab your ears and press them up and down.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.