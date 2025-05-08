Kusha Kapila looks unrecognisable in fresh videos; fans wonder if she 'got surgery or just had teeth fixed'

Content creator and actor Kusha Kapila has emphasised the importance of regular exercise in achieving her weight loss goals, and has also attributed her weight loss success to adopting clean eating habits in various interviews and social media posts. On May 7, she stepped out in Mumbai and fans were quick to notice subtle yet significant differences in her look, specifically her teeth. Also read | Kusha Kapila shares cryptic post after calling out 'dehumanising' roast of her divorce, weight loss Kusha Kapila was spotted in Mumbai on May 7. (Instagram/ Buzzzooka Scrolls)

Reactions to Kusha Kapila's ‘changed smile’

Reacting to a paparazzo video of Kusha's 'surprising transformation', an Instagram user said, “She did not get a surgery done, you can just see that she got her teeth fixed… which is why her smile has changed… she was and is still beautiful.”

Another commented, “Jaw line surgery... smile has totally changed.” A comment also read, “She was stunning in her old appearance.. . why did she lose this much weight?” Some Instagram users also said that the secret to Kusha's dazzling smile was veneers.

What are dental veneers?

According to Mayo Clinic, a veneer is a thin layer of porcelain made to fit over the front surface of a tooth, like a false fingernail fits over a nail. Sometimes a natural colour ‘composite’ material is used instead of porcelain. This is done because the tooth might have been damaged by decay or an accident, or might be badly discoloured for some reason. Veneers make teeth look natural and healthy. Because they are very thin and are held in place by a special strong bond (rather like super-glue) very little preparation of the tooth is needed.

What are the benefits?

According to Mayo Clinic, veneers can greatly improve your appearance. They hide imperfections, and you lose very little natural tooth material. Veneers also protect teeth from any more damage. Tooth surface can be dissolved away by acid in the mouth (usually from too frequent consumption of certain kinds of food and drink): this can make teeth very sensitive to hot and cold. In this situation, veneers can protect the teeth. If the tooth is strong, a veneer is often a better option than a crown for improving a tooth’s appearance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.