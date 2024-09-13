Laughter can cure dry eyes. Literally

With hours spent looking at the screen for work and studies, one of the most common problems faced by young people is dry eyes. Dry eyes is a condition characterised by the inability of our eyes to produce enough tears. This can lead to itchiness, dryness or redness in the eyes. It can also lead to blurred vision or a scratchy feeling in the eyes. This is when doctors prescribe eye drops as artificial tears that can provide temporary relief to the eyes. However, according to a recent study by Jing Li (Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center), laughter can be the antidote to dry eyes. According to the study, laughter can be the antidote to dry eyes. (Unsplash)

Researchers at Sun Yat-sen University’s Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center observed that a simple laughter routine performed four times a day can relieve dry eye conditions. Not just that, it can also add a touch of fun to the eye care routine, effectively alleviating the symptoms of dry eyes.

The study was conducted on 299 participants between the ages of 18-45. The participants demonstrated symptoms of dry eyes. The participants were then divided into two groups. One group was asked to perform a laughter routine four times a day, and the other group was asked to use artificial drops to combat dry eye symptoms.

What is the laughter routine that can combat dry eyes?

The laughter routine is not just a mere chuckle. In fact, the participants were instructed to vocalise phrases such as Hee hee hee, hah hah hah, cheese cheese cheese, cheek cheek cheek, hah hah hah hah hah hah thirty times per five-minute session. While saying these words, they were asked to exaggerate their facial expressions, lift their cheeks and squint their eyes.

Laughter routine vs. standard treatment

After eight weeks, both groups showed significant improvement. The group that performed the laughter routine showed a decrease of 10.5 points on the ocular surface disease index. It was then determined that the laughter routine was as effective as standard treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.