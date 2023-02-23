Lifestyle changes to manage Hypothyroidism: Diet, exercise, and stress reduction

Are you struggling to manage your hypothyroidism? You’re not alone. In recent years, hypothyroidism is increasingly seen in the Indian population. It is a condition where the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormone. This hormone is responsible for regulating the metabolism of the body, a deficiency of which can have an impact on your energy levels, weight, and overall health. Hypothyroidism can be a challenging condition to manage, but with the right strategies, it's possible to live a full and healthy life. Whether you're newly diagnosed or have been living with hypothyroidism for years, it's important to understand the best practices for managing your symptoms and improving your overall wellbeing. (Also read: How Hypothyroidism increases chances of Infertility: Radiologist shares insights )

Nutritionist and wellness consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy shares three important lifestyle changes to manage hypothyroidism with HT Lifestyle.

1. Healthy snacking

Eating a healthy, balanced diet can help manage your weight which is a result of hypothyroidism. Including a handful of almonds, every day may help control weight gain to some extent, which is a symptom of hypothyroidism. Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc etc. According to a study, consuming 43 grams of dry-roasted, lightly salted almonds every day reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E and monounsaturated (“good”) fat intake without increasing body weight.

They may have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness, which may keep hunger at bay between meals. Snacking smart with almonds is a small yet great change that can aid in managing weight better. Alternate healthy snack items include fresh fruit, a small cup of muesli or a cup of sprouts.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise may help manage hypothyroidism by boosting metabolism and energy levels. Moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week of 150 minutes (1.5 hr), which must include brisk walking and toning exercises, as well as some weight training in between helps in maintaining muscle mass which works on the metabolism. Low-impact workout routines may also be beneficial for managing stress and improving flexibility.

3. Get enough sleep and manage stress

Adequate sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being. Hypothyroidism can cause fatigue, so it is important to get enough sleep each night. Try to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night and stick to a sleep schedule. Hypothyroidism could also be stressful to some persons, so it is important to find ways to manage stress. Meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises may help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation.

Managing hypothyroidism can be challenging, but with the right care and lifestyle changes, it is possible to live a healthy, normal life. By taking your medication as prescribed by your physician, eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, managing stress, and going for regular check-ups, you can successfully manage your hypothyroidism.

